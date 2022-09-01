Weiss was dedicated to Holocaust education and fellow survivors.

Survivors of the Shoah in Metro Detroit are estimated at approximately 450, according to Dr. Charles Silow, director of Jewish Senior Life’s Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families. Among his dwindling cohort, Michael Weiss was a standout, noted for his dedication to Holocaust education and fellow survivors. The strong faith in God he carried since boyhood was not shaken during his internment in the Auschwitz and Buchenwald German concentration camps and Zeitz labor camp, or when other adversities tested him. He was revered by a world of friends and associates.

Michael Weiss, 97, of Oak Park, died from COVID complications Aug. 18, 2022. The funeral service officiants were Rabbis Asher Eisenberger of Congregation Agudas Yisrael Mogen Avraham in Southfield and Ari Kostelitz of Mr. Weiss’ Congregation Dovid Ben Nuchim in Oak Park.

An only child, Michael was born Nov. 9, 1924, to tailor Adolf “Avram Yizchok” and homemaker Hermina “Chana” (Herskovics) Weisz. Miklos was his given name. The family lived in Mezokaszony, Czechoslovakia, in the Carpathian Mountains, near the Hungarian border. The village of 2,500 had 90 Chasidic Jewish families. Out of his extended family of 51, only Mr. Weiss and a couple of cousins survived the Nazi tragedy.

After his liberation at Buchenwald at age 20, he spent time in Romania and Bad Gastein DP camp in Austria. Mr. Weiss married Lili, an Auschwitz survivor, in 1946. Her uncle and aunt in West Virginia sponsored them to enter the U.S. But when Lili learned her widowed sister, Sarah, was living with her son in Detroit, the couple moved here, arriving on Jan. 1, 1950.

Seeking friendships, Mr. Weiss and other Shoah survivors from Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Romania founded the United Jewish Social Club. (UJSC).

“All the Hungarian survivors in Detroit were like family,” recalled Yardena Kohen. “We had things in common.” Club members celebrated holidays together. Calling Mr. Weiss “a very sensible human being,” Kohen said he led UJSC’s campaign to raise funds for a monument dedicated to their deceased loved ones at Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery in Clinton Township.

Attorney Arthur “Art” and Rabbi Mordechai “Mottel” are the Weiss sons. The family lived in Northwest Detroit before moving in 1969 to Oak Park.

Rabbi Weiss said their father was “a very caring, very concerned and loving parent” along with their mother. “He wanted the best from us. I remember in school, he wanted us to excel. And we did.”

“Michael was a hardworking family man,” said friend Shari Weiss. “He and Lili worked side by side at their dry-cleaning store” — King Cleaners on Grand River in Detroit’s Rosedale Park neighborhood.

After his wife’s passing at age 53, Mr. Weiss married another survivor from Youngstown, Ohio. Her birth name was Lilly Weiss, and her late husband was another Michael. “Both lovely ladies,” Shari Weiss said.

Art said for much of his father’s life, “it was painful for him to talk about the Holocaust. He wanted us to grow up normal.” After retiring, though, Mr. Weiss found a new calling:

“Michael was a beloved volunteer speaker,” said a Zekelman Holocaust Center (HC) statement. “His stories and personality engaged listeners of all ages, inspiring them to be more compassionate and take a stand against hatred.”

Silow, who interviewed Mr. Weiss for his biography in Portraits of Honor: Our Michigan Holocaust Survivors (portraitsofhonor.org), said, “He wanted people to know the importance of Holocaust remembrance.”

Silow started the HC-based project with the cooperation of CHAIM, an organization for children of Holocaust survivors in Michigan.

Mr. Weiss wrote his memoir, Chimneys and Chambers: The Lingering Smell of the Holocaust, and recorded a DVD.

A daily worshiper at Dovid Ben Nuchim, Mr. Weiss’ passion for shul was legendary. He was the gabbai, choosing who would be given the honor of an aliyah to read the Torah, and served occasionally as the congregation’s cantor.

“To hear Michael recite the Mi She-beirach prayer for the sick was a spiritual experience,” said Rabbi Avie Shapiro. “To hear him speak about the Holocaust was to hear a sermon about the value of human life.”

Mordechai summed up his father with a story. It was a dangerously cold Shabbat and Mr. Weiss’ sons did not want the person who usually pushed his wheelchair to bring him to the shul. Even the rabbi advised him not to come. Frail as he was, Mr. Weiss bundled up and pushed his wheelchair to the corner. Then he sat and waited. When someone innocently walking by said, “Hello, Mr. Weiss. Do you need any help?” the man was recruited to push him to the shul a half mile away.

“When my dad was determined to do something, he did it,” Mordechai said.

Mr. Weiss is survived by his children, Arthur Weiss, Rabbi Mordechai (Jackie) Weiss, Eva Aron and George Aron; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of the late Lili Weiss and the late Lilly Weiss.

Interment was in Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, 15751 Lincoln Drive, Southfield, MI 48078, (248) 557-6750, yby.org; Congregation Dovid Ben Nuchim, 14800 W. Lincoln Road, Oak Park, MI 48237, (248) 569-0192, dbndetroit.org; or Zekelman Holocaust Center, 28123 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, (248) 553-2400, holocaustcenter.org. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.