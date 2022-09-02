Volunteers of all ages came to prepare needed supplies for students starting the 2022-2023 school year.

On Aug. 3, the Tikkun Olam group at Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield packed backpacks for young students through the Brilliant Detroit organization. Volunteers of all ages came to prepare needed supplies for students starting the 2022-2023 school year.

Program chairpersons Debra Darvick and Carol Kent recruited volunteers and donations to make sure that about 50 young people have the supplies they need to start the year. Several school-age children wrote notes of encouragement to the students, wishing them a good year. These notes were included on beautiful cards designed by a local artist.

This project was a true group effort. Beth Ahm Tikkun Olam will continue to support the needs of the community throughout the year. Contributions can be made to the Tikkun Olam Fund by calling Renee Fein at (248) 851-6880.

Photos Courtesy of Beth Ahm