This past week marked an important 125th anniversary. In Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 29, 1897, Theodor Herzl called together about 200 delegates to discuss and debate the creation of a Jewish state. This was the first Zionist Congress, now known as the World Zionist Congress.

The results of the conference were pathbreaking for Jews around the world. Delegates adopted a plan to create a Jewish homeland in the historic land of Israel, the “Basel Plan.” Those attending also founded the World Zionist Organization.

After the meeting, Herzl stated that: “Were I to sum up the Basel Congress in a word, it would be this: At Basel, I founded the Jewish State.” He was taking a lot of credit, but it was credit well-earned.

Theodor Herzl was a Jewish Austro-Hungarian lawyer, journalist and writer who is now considered the father of the modern Jewish state that is Israel. Herzl became politicized after witnessing viral antisemitism in Europe, including the infamous Dreyfus Affair in France when Jewish military officer Alfred Dreyfus was scapegoated. In 1896, Herzl wrote his famous Der Judenstaat (The State of the Jews). In this book, he advocated for a Jewish state and encouraged immigration to the area now known as Israel.

Herzl has a prescient vision, to say the least. As he stated: “If you will it, it is no dream.”

The idea of a Jewish homeland existed long before the Basel Zionist Congress in 1897. The term “Zionist” and “Zionism” in reference to a Jewish homeland, however, was first coined in 1890 by Nathan Birnbaum in Selbstemanzipation! (Self-emancipation!), the Zionist newspaper he founded in Vienna in 1883. Birnbaum was also one of the leaders at the first Zionism Congress.

Of course, the Congress was a most pleasant affair where all participants completely agreed on every subject … Not! As with 36 Zionist Congresses that followed — the 37th will be held in Jerusalem this October — there were spirited debates over a variety of opinions and ideologies. Regardless, the first Zionist Congress was a major stepping stone toward the establishment of Israel 50 years later.

The pages of the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History hold a wealth of knowledge about Zionism. The Congress is mentioned on 1,644 pages beginning with the Jewish Chronicle in 1916. Both the Chronicle and the JN hold numerous stories of Zionists such as Herzl (2,091 mentions) and Birnbaum (51) and about Zionism itself (12,506). Especially interesting is the coverage of the Zionist Congress and ensuing debates over Zionism in 1945-46, at the end of World War II.

A few articles stand out. For one example in the Dec. 25, 1964, JN: “From Basel to Jerusalem … Historical Survey of World Zionist Congress from Herzl to the Present.” Although over 50 years old, it contains valuable information regarding the early years of the Congress.

“The Passionate Rise of Zionism” by Rabbi David Geffen in the May 1, 1998 JN is a particularly inspirational piece.

It is also good to know that, since its founding 80 years ago, the JN has been steadfast in its coverage of Zionism and Israel. Indeed, since its first issue, part of the mission of the Detroit Jewish News is support for Israel and, therefore, Zionism as we know it.

