As we all know, life is filled with twists and turns. The painful loss of a loved one or terrifying near-miss is traumatic and devastating. Fortunately, the Detroit Jewish community is known for its warmth, generosity and kindness. As people become accustomed to their new normal, they take comfort in the strength of the unifying community — family, friends, neighbors, fellow congregants — who band together to help and support them during their hour of need.

Early Start to Life

When Aliza Bracha Klein was put on strict bed rest at 13 weeks of her high-risk twin pregnancy, she prayed for the best. At 24 weeks, she went into labor and, ultimately, delivered Meira Chana and Shlomo Aharon by emergency C-section at 25 weeks. Both weighed 1.5 pounds and remained in the NICU for months before coming home.

Any new mom may experience feelings of confusion and being overwhelmed but becoming parents of micro preemies while recovering from a C-section was a whole new set of tricks. The Jewish community immediately rallied around them to help.

“Everyone was absolutely amazing,” Aliza Bracha shared. “They created a meal train for us early on, and we had meals coming every day for almost seven months! It was mindboggling to see the number of people who offered to help us during our time of need. Knowing they were thinking of us and genuinely cared was so meaningful.”

The Kleins are members of Kehal Rina U’Tefilah, Rabbi Yosef Bromberg’s Orthodox shul on Coolidge Highway in Oak Park, but Aliza Bracha stresses that it was the entire spectrum of the Jewish community that came to their aid and checked in on them regularly.

Aliza Bracha had no experience with preemies, and since only about 75% of babies born at 25 weeks survive, their doctors were constantly warning her and her husband, Aryeh, that their babies might not live.

“Hearing that was so devastating. I was terrified my babies wouldn’t make it,” she shared with emotion. “Baruch HaShem, they did.”

After many scares, the twins were able to come home and needed round-the-clock care. The Kleins were on a three-hour schedule and had to follow up with many different specialists.

“We were going to about 3-4 appointments a week for the babies, running on little to no sleep,” Aliza Bracha said. “We actually needed a case manager to keep track of everything. It was just too much to do it all ourselves.”

The Kleins were supported by Bikur Cholim Detroit, which arranged the meals when the babies were in the NICU; Detroit Radical ChildCare Collective, which provided much-needed mother’s helpers and daytime at-home care for the babies; Jewish Family Service, which helped Aliza Bracha find work during this stressful time; and WeeCare, a New Jersey-based organization that provides peer support for Orthodox moms of premature babies. Different community members who weren’t members of any organization offered to help care for the babies during the night so the Kleins could sleep.

Being on the receiving end of all this kindness was a new experience for the Kleins.

“Accepting all this help was hard,” Aliza Bracha said. “I’d always been on the giving side, volunteering, adopting families at the holidays, things like that. It was difficult to accept that the roles had reversed.”

After seeing how life-changing and meaningful it was to receive all this help, the Kleins are eager to pass it on. These days, though she is now a busy mom of thriving and active 18- month-old twins, Aliza Bracha always tries to sign up when she sees a meal train.

“I’m eager to share the love and support that I had. I hope one day I’ll be able to give back in all the ways my family and I received — physically, mentally, spiritually, monetarily,” she said.

A Devastating Accident

Sima Leah Duato, a lactation consultant from Oak Park, has also been on the receiving end of community kindness. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and said the community immediately rose to the occasion.

“They davened for us, fed my family for months and were there for my kids in every way,” Sima Leah shared. “Baruch HaShem, I recovered.”

Things were looking up for Sima Leah. At the time, her husband of 29 years and father of their six children, Yisroel, worked as a mashgiach at Soul Café and as a Lyft and Uber driver at night.

In October 2021, as he drove a passenger home one night, he was in a terrible accident.

“Yisroel looked in his mirror and saw this guy charging right at him and knew there was no way to avoid him,” Sima Leah said.

They later discovered that the drunk driver was speeding at over 100 mph. He smashed into Yisroel’s car.

“Yisroel said it felt like he’d been hit with a sledgehammer. His passenger walked away unscathed, but Yisroel was left a paraplegic from the waist down,” Sima Leah said.

At that moment, their lives were changed forever. As the dust settled, people immediately stepped up to support them.

“Family came in from out of town, people cooked us meals, and friends visited Yisroel,” said Sima Leah. “And that was just the start of it.”

Rabbi Y.A. Amzalak helped Yisroel put on tefillin, arranged kosher food for the family during Yisroel’s hospital and rehab stays, and was able to put up Sima Leah in a house near the hospital so she wouldn’t have to walk so far on Shabbat.

Another woman raised money for the Duato family to help them during the holidays. The Torgow family paid for the ramp and the urgent new wheelchair-accessible modifications their home now needed. The Spot, a respite program for kids with special needs, has lent the Duatos their wheelchair-accessible van as needed, even driving them to a friend’s home so they could partake in a Purim seudah away from home.

Yisroel’s insurance denied coverage, and the Duatos were left struggling to pay out of pocket for the expensive necessary physical therapy and medical supplies he needed. Thanks to much-needed funds from a gofundme campaign (https://gofund.me/8dfd3b9a), the family was able to begin paying off these expenses as well as hire a caregiver for Yisroel in the mornings so Sima Leah could return to work part time.

“Every little bit of help was a huge load off my shoulders,” Sima Leah said. “Having delicious, filling meals bought to the house or hospital meant I didn’t need to shop or prepare food, and we all know how time consuming that is.

“Extra funding for medical bills meant that we could pay our regular bills on time without extra stress … As a result, I was able to focus on being present at all of Yisroel’s therapy and doctor appointments and giving him the care and attention he needs.”

According to Yisroel’s doctors, he will never walk again. Sima Leah and Yisroel have not given up hope though; they believe everything is in God’s hands and that things could change in an instant.

Even now, almost a year since the accident, people are always stopping Sima Leah to ask how her family is doing and how they can help.

“Knowing there are people who are always ready to lend a helping hand is such a relief,” Sima Leah said.

She is constantly busy with her husband’s care but takes her prayers very seriously and is always praying for others who are struggling.

At the End of Life

Ezra Drissman of Oak Park, formally of Farmington Hills, is a young father who has unfortunately experienced several family deaths in recent years. His mother, Harriet Drissman, passed away unexpectedly nine years ago. Three weeks after that, his father-in-law, Rabbi Eliezer Cohen, passed away.

“The community was incredible,” Ezra said. “I can’t describe the amount of phone calls, visits and food that stocked our fridge.”

More recently, Ezra watched as his elderly father’s health slowly deteriorated until he passed away in May 2022.

“While losing a parent is always difficult and painful, shivah this time was much more therapeutic,” Ezra said. “It was both sad and a celebration and remembrance of who he was.”

Ezra had only recently joined Rabbi Bromberg’s shul and hadn’t even met everyone in the congregation, but every member came to the shivah.

“They didn’t know me, but they took the time,” he said. “I think that the Jewish community comes together in times of death is what is so enduring. There I was, my world was quite literally crushed. I can’t think of a lonelier time in life than after the death of a parent or close family member. There isn’t that smiling face or warm hug … These small tokens, these visits, this time these people gave me made a huge difference.”

Going on a shivah visit can be emotionally stressful. It can be painful seeing someone’s grief up close. It can be heart-wrenching and agonizing. Ezra understands this and it made him even more appreciative of every visit he received.

“Going to a funeral or shivah has to be the most uncomfortable thing that one does. Yet I can’t think of a more giving way to help someone through his most difficult period,” Ezra said. “Getting this stream of people coming in just to be with me for days on end. The visits and phone calls by people who shared stories and memories of my loved one meant so much.”

Ezra said one man he barely knew came to the shivah house, sat in the back and didn’t really say much. Today, they are good friends. “It was that small token. He came, he made the effort … and yes, it made me feel better. I still cherish that.”

These days, Ezra is eager to pass on the kindness to others who are sitting shivah. “I think that’s one of the many lessons I took to heart: To take five minutes, 10 minutes from my day and sit with someone who is grieving. I know it really does help them.”

These are just three personal stories of when the Detroit Jewish community provided the cushion of comfort during hard times. Though everyone’s journey is different, what’s similar here is the thread of Aliza Bracha, Sima Leah and Ezra being so appreciative of the community and wanting to pay that support and love forward.

Perhaps it is this resolution that makes acts of kindness spiral in bigger and wider circles, encompassing all of us so that it’s always continuing and benefiting everyone, making Detroit such a warm and wonderful place to live.