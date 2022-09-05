Kaplan has held numerous roles and organized volunteer efforts that have made lasting impact on Metro Detroit’s Jewish community.

Nancy Kaplan is a lifelong learner who has made it her mission to help others learn about and connect with Judaism.

Recently retiring from her role at Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield, where she worked on rebuilding the daily minyan from 2007-2016 and various adult learning initiatives, Kaplan is now enjoying more free time.

She’s looking forward to visiting her daughter Amy, son-in-law Oren and grandchildren Amarya, Levona and Raya in Israel very soon.

In addition, she’s also helping her son Dan make aliyah to Israel to be with his sister.

Finding Judaism

While Kaplan, 75, of West Bloomfield has a close relationship to Judaism and has devoted much of her career to helping others create the same, it was a path she pursued on her own.

Growing up in a secular suburban Philadelphia family that she says wasn’t fond of organized religion, Kaplan, the oldest of four children, never went to Hebrew school.

Still, there was a growing interest in Judaism throughout her life that she couldn’t ignore.

In her 30s, while living in Brookline, Massachusetts, with her husband, Mike, Kaplan decided to attend Hebrew education classes. There, she learned how to read prayerbook Hebrew, a goal she had always wanted to achieve since childhood.

After moving to Metro Detroit in August 1988 for her husband’s new job, Kaplan became involved with local synagogues. Over the years, she’s been involved with Temple Israel, Adat Shalom, Temple Beth El, B’nai Moshe and, most recently, Beth Ahm.

Although Kaplan has no formal credentials in Jewish education, it was a career she pursued as a true consumer and avid learner of Judaism.

She’s held numerous roles and organized volunteer efforts that have made lasting impact on Metro Detroit’s Jewish community, such as serving as director of the Midrasha Center for Adult Jewish Learning from 1992-1995, part of the Alliance for Jewish Education.

Kaplan also helped bring the Florence Melton Adult Mini-School to Detroit for the first time in 1994. Although the school was short-lived, it was a successful effort that was brought back and sponsored by Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Later, from 2002-2006, Kaplan introduced Professor Howard Lupovitch to the area’s lifelong learning community. Lupovitch has gone on to become one of JLearn’s most popular instructors and has given lectures on numerous topics related to Jewish life and history.

Encouraging Participation

Yet these efforts only begin to scrape the surface of Kaplan’s tireless work (and extensive resume) in the local Jewish community. Throughout her years of involvement, there have been numerous other initiatives that she’s helped spearhead or lead. She’s also helped break down barriers for women to be more involved in synagogue matters.

Kaplan’s work at Beth Ahm, however, continues to stand as some of the most impactful.

“The minyan is still going strong,” says Kaplan, who stepped down from her role coordinating it in 2016. Upon taking on the task of rebuilding the minyan, Kaplan was faced with a constant stream of new people walking into it and other people aging out.

What the minyan needed, above all, was consistency.

“You can’t just call people up at the last minute and say, ‘Please come,’” Kaplan continues. “We were trying to figure out a way to encourage more people and more new people to agree ahead of time to be there.”

To encourage minyan participation, Kaplan organized a membership list and other sign-up strategies that helped build commitment. She also wrote a synagogue bulletin about the minyan. Combined, the efforts paid off — more than 100 people would attend.

Throughout the process, Kaplan worked closely with Rabbi Steven Rubenstein, whom she credits with much of the synagogue’s success over the years (she also served as assistant to the rabbi).

“Our working relationship was very positive and gratifying,” she explains. “My role was to help the rabbi fulfill his vision for Beth Ahm.”

Finding Meaning and Gratitude

Though these efforts seem like a lot of work, Kaplan calls it a process that is “very meaningful and gratifying” to be a part of. She also organized a Wednesday study group at Beth Ahm that took place over video and ran throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

During these sessions, Kaplan would present different videos related to Jewish life that the group would then watch and discuss.

“There were about 50 people on the email list for that group,” Kaplan explains. Throughout the pandemic, Kaplan’s group even saw participants from as far away as Boston (a silver lining of increased connectivity during the health crisis, she says).

While the Wednesday study group is currently on a summer hiatus, Kaplan remains busy with her family and helping her son embark on the next chapter in his life.

She’s also eager to visit her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren in Israel, whom she hasn’t seen since December 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These are “top-tier items on my list of things to do now,” Kaplan says.