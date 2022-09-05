Students’ recent work is being shown through Sept. 15 during a popup exhibit at the gallery.

Three mornings a week, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park, some 15 painting students take studio classes taught by artist Harriet Gelfond. The class, previously taught at the Jewish Community Centers in Detroit and Oak Park, moved to the synagogue when the Oak Park center closed in 2015.

Students’ recent work is being shown through Sept. 15 during a popup exhibit at the Janice Charach Gallery in the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. The display, Enduring Through Art, features samples of projects developed by each student attending the Farber Art Class.

The works range from realistic to abstracted images. Students who have participated over the years have shown their work in earlier exhibits at the Charach Gallery.

“I’ve been teaching this class since 1968, and I just want the community to see how an art class can produce this wonderful, imaginative work,” said Gelfond, whose own art training came from Cass Technical High School and Oakland Community College.

“My brother-in-law, Charles Gelfond, who is an artist, taught the class for a year, and he is in that class still. If students see that it’s a safe place, a friendly place where they can get help if they want to and some kind of encouragement, I think that’s what keeps them coming.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see the progress of each student and their ability to keep moving and learning. One thing I appreciate is that it’s not that easy for someone who wants to paint to get up the courage to do it, so I give them credit for wanting to openly do their work.”

James Britt, who generally paints portraits, has been with the class almost since the very beginning. His work has been shown at a gallery in Saugatuck and at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.

“I go to this class two or three days a week,” said Britt, a retired restauranteur who lives in Redford Township and misses classes during the part of the year that he spends in Florida. “I had an aunt who put a paintbrush in my hand and gave me some paints when I was 12. That started it, and it developed over the years.”

Britt offered six recent paintings for the exhibit and believes painting brings magic into his days.

“Using paint to bring things to life on canvas is a magical experience,” said Britt, who has taken some art instruction at the College for Creative Studies and Muskegon Community College. “Sometimes, it’s breathtaking, and I spend a couple of hours a day painting. I also do a lot of looking [for ideas to finish a piece].

“Harriet’s been doing this for a long time, and she’s totally suited to encouraging people. She’ll be instructive if you want that. She provides an art venue where people can experience their artistic selves.”

Anne Olender, a Royal Oak resident active with Temple Emanu-El in Oak Park, started with the class in 2016 and attends once a week.

“This is a lovely place to start painting,” she said. “You can get as much or as little instruction as you want, and it’s a lovely group of people. The artwork that’s produced is wildly different, and you can learn by looking at what other people are doing.”

Olender paints realistic images — gardens, children, dogs. She will go on trips, take pictures and reproduce what is shown in the pictures. Although she has been drawing, the painting started with this class.

Olender and friends go to Charach exhibits, but this will be the first time her work is appearing.

“It feels great to be one of the people displaying,” Olender said. “I looked for paintings I had that were done and took them over to the gallery. I’m looking forward to seeing them on the wall.”

Beth Dzodin-Fuchs, a resident of Lathrup Village and a member of the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Metro Detroit in Farmington Hills, submitted 15 paintings to be shown for her first exhibit. She works with acrylic paints, and some of her work is political, such as three paintings involving the Statue of Liberty.

A retired theater teacher, she began attending classes regularly more than a year ago.

“Painting brings so much enjoyment and creativity,” Dzodin-Fuchs said. “I love color. When I’m looking at the canvas and seeing bright colors and the emerging of an image and/or a feeling or an idea, I become enamored of what I’m looking at. It’s exciting when I’m looking at something and say to myself, ‘Did I do that? Did that come out of me?’”

Details

Enduring Through Art can be seen through Sept. 15 at the Janice Charach Gallery in the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and by appointment. (248) 432-5579. gallery@jccdet.org.