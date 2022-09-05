The event was held in person for the first time in two years.

Through the generosity of the Joyce Keller & Michael A. Walch Staff Recognition Fund, the annual JARC Staff Appreciation Event was held on July 19 at Beverly Park in Beverly Hills.

The event was held in person for the first time in two years and has been hosted every year since 1998 to highlight and appreciate the dedication of JARC’s staff members.

Awards were presented in five different categories to winners nominated by staff members and chosen by those who won in those categories last year. Award recipients received a certificate and a cash prize. Prizes including gas gift cards, Tigers’ tickets and various prize packages, were also raffled off as part of the event. This year’s spa-themed event aimed to provide staff with the relaxation they deserve, including a gift bag of spa-related items.

Photos Courtesy of JARC