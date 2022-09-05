In Three Minutes: A Lengthening, viewers go on a journey through a priceless historical artifact that was originally shot by David Kurtz in 1938 on 16mm film.

Three Minutes: A Lengthening is a rare glimpse into Jewish life before World War II.

Examining three minutes of footage shot in 1938 in Nasielsk, Poland, the documentary — which will screen at the Maple Theater on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. — contains the only moving images remaining of the town’s Jewish community.

Before the war, more than 3,000 Jews lived in Nasielsk, located just northwest of Warsaw. Following the devastation of the Holocaust and the Nazi regime, only eight known individuals survived.

“It’s three minutes in time where we didn’t know then what was going to happen next,” says Perry Ohren, CEO of Jewish Family Service, which is organizing the film’s screening. “Now we know what happened next after those three minutes.”

Priceless Footage

As a sobering reminder of the life that was before the Holocaust, Three Minutes: A Lengthening is a crucial snapshot of the good — and the sense of normalcy — that made up every-day Jewish life in Central and Eastern Europe.

“That kind of glimpse of time is such a private thing,” Ohren says, “yet such a normal thing that we all relate to. It’s this voyeuristic look. When we think about the Holocaust, we think about atrocity. We don’t always think about the joy that was interrupted.”

This glimpse, Ohren continues, elevates and puts punctuation on a life that was fine and good, until an unspeakable tragedy took everything away and changed that life forever.

In Three Minutes: A Lengthening, viewers go on a journey through a priceless historical artifact that was originally shot by David Kurtz in 1938 on 16mm film. Kurtz, who traveled from his home of Brooklyn, N.Y., to visit Nasielsk, where he was born, just happened to bring a camera — a small act that years later would prove extraordinary.

Decades passed and, in 2009, David’s grandson Glenn Kurtz found three minutes of delicate footage that was restored for the purpose of this film. The 2022 release is written and directed by Bianca Stigter, narrated by award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter and co-produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen.

The 69-minute documentary shows Jewish inhabitants walking the streets of Nasielsk, children laughing as they run into school and the community’s sheer joy to be included in a home movie, which was still largely a novelty at the time.

What viewers can take away, above all, is how this life that once was isn’t much different than the lives we lead today. “This is still very present for us,” Ohren says of the Holocaust and its lasting impact. “It will be present for many more years.”

A Lasting Reminder

Serving 700 Holocaust survivors in Metro Detroit and a 10-state area, Jewish Family Service was drawn to the film because of its powerful messaging and historical significance.

“It’s not technically a Holocaust story, but it is a Holocaust story,” Ohren explains. Watching the documentary, viewers understand what happens in the years to come.

“Jewish Family Service was interested because we take any opportunity we can to let the community know that our work helping Holocaust survivors is still alive, sacred and important.”

Three Minutes: A Lengthening not only serves as an important piece of media to educate people about the Holocaust and pre-war Jewish life, but it gives Holocaust survivors the “utmost dignity and respect for their last years on the planet,” Ohren adds.

Incredibly, there’s even a local connection.

Maurice Chandler, born in 1933 in Nasielsk, was the sole survivor of his family, which owned a textile store in the small town. Years after immigrating to the United States and settling in Michigan after the war, Chandler’s granddaughter identified him in the footage shot by Kurtz in 1938.

Chandler, who appears in the film as a boy, shares his memories. The documentary also includes expert commentary from Glenn Kurtz, grandson of David Kurtz. Mostly in color, the three minutes of footage are expanded to uncover the stories behind them.

Jewish Family Service is hoping for a full house during the night of the screening. “I’m sure there are thousands of people in our community who would love to come see this,” Ohren explains. “The film resonates with a lot of us and there’s a local angle.”