“Our program is about helping voters identify red flags for false information, which will ultimately benefit us all by reducing the spread of misleading data.”

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) will be offering a free virtual program on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. titled “Crisis in America: Misinformation, Disinformation, Malinformation and their Potential Effect on our Midterm Elections.”

The program is part of the organization’s annual Fall Focus 2022 event and is being offered to voters to help them discern whether the political information they are presented with is accurate or misleading and the effect that could have on their voting decisions.

“It is very difficult for voters to identify reliable sources of information, determine what is credible and what should be believed,” said Fall Focus 2022 Co-Chair and State Policy Advocate Lynn Lieberman.

“Although there has been disinformation in the past, we are more aware of it now, especially because of the role of social media. We see that social media algorithms can be used by developers to promote dissemination of false information, which puts us all at risk.”

The program will feature Barbara McQuade, a distinguished professor at the University of Michigan Law School. She is also a legal analyst for the NBC and MSNBC networks and is a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“Our program is about helping voters identify red flags for false information, which will ultimately benefit us all by reducing the spread of misleading data,” Lieberman said.

To register for Fall Focus 2022, visit https://ncjwmi.org or call (248) 355-3300. The program is free; once registered, you will receive a Zoom link.