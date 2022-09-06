Play along with my predictions during the broadcast and see if there are any upsets — and maybe cheer if a “tribe member” is a “dark horse” winner!

The Emmy awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 8 p.m. It’s on NBC and Peacock. In this article, I will cover the categories in which there is a Jewish nominee(s).

Here’s something you should know: In 2015, the number of nominees in all categories was raised. Lead actor/actress nominations went from five to six, while nominations for supporting actors/actresses went from five to eight. Best series nominees went from five to eight nominees, as did the writing nominations. Directing nominations went from five to seven.

Meanwhile, the Oscars stayed with five nominees per category, except best film, which was raised from five to 10 nominated films in 2009.

This Emmys nomination “inflation” has left the impression with Jewish readers that now every year is a “good year for the Jews.” The truth is there are more Jewish nominees, but not more Jewish winners.

This article will note the Jewish nominees, but this year I will do something I haven’t done before. By using articles by leading journalists, who have made predictions of who will win, I can tell you who the likely category winner will be — and you’ll know whether a Jew is a likely winner or a likely “also-ran.”

Play along with my predictions during the broadcast and see if there are any upsets — and maybe cheer if a “tribe member” is a “dark horse” winner!

Lead Actor, Drama Series

There is just one Jewish nominee in this category, and it is Jeremy Strong, 43, who plays Kendall Roy on the hit HBO series Succession. Frankly, Strong is a surprise to me. Only recently did I learn that public records disclose that he’s the son of a Jewish father and a non-Jewish mother. Right now, I don’t know anything more about his background.

Strong is considered an Emmy longshot. The favorite is Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game). Rated as “possible winners” are Brian Cox (Succession) and Adam Scott (Severance/Apple TV).

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Andrew Garfield, 38, is nominated for Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu). He played a Mormon police officer who investigated a murderous, renegade Mormon sect. Garfield is the son of a Jewish father and a non-Jewish mother. He says he “identifies more as Jewish than anything else” but isn’t a practicing “anything.” He’s described as an Emmy longshot.

Michael Keaton, a Dopesick (Hulu) co-star, is the “almost certain” winner in this category. Dopesick heavily focuses on the (real) Jewish Sackler family. They turned their company, Purdue Pharma, into the world’s biggest pusher of legal opiates (what a shanda!).

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Julia Garner, 27, has two Emmy nominations. She is nominated for lead actress for playing real-life scammer Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna (Netflix) and she snared a supporting actress “nom” for Ozark (she has already won two Emmys for Ozark, a Netflix series).

I thought Garner was great in Inventing Anna, but the prediction consensus is that Garner is in the running and could win the Emmy, but she’s not the favorite. Amanda Seyfried (Dropout/Hulu) is the favorite.

Garner is the daughter of a non-Jewish American father and an Israeli Jewish mother who settled in America. Julia identifies as Jewish. She understands Hebrew but isn’t fluent.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, 76, who had a great third season on Barry (HBO), is the heavy favorite to win. There is a small chance that Brett Goldstein, 42, a Ted Lasso (Apple) actor and writer, will pull off an upset and win his second Emmy in this category.

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, 51 (Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime) and Hannah Einbinder, 27 (Hacks, HBO) compete with six other actresses. Borstein already won an Emmy in this category and is a big longshot. Einbinder is one of three actresses rated “favorites.” Two actresses on the new ABC series Abbott Elementary are Einbinder’s real competition.

Einbinder’s parents are Jewish, and she often talks about being Jewish. Her mother is Laraine Newman, 70, an original SNL cast member.

Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, 54, (Severance) and Julia Garner (Ozark) vie in this category. Arquette is a big longshot. Garner and three other actresses are “in the running” and any one of the four could win.

Arquette is the daughter of a Jewish mother and a non-Jewish father. She was raised in a hodgepodge of religious traditions and has been basically secular as an adult. Her siblings, actors Rosanna Arquette, 63, and David Arquette, 50, have, in different ways, embraced their Jewish background as adults.

Directing, Limited Series

Directing awards are rarely handicapped by journalists, and there is no “consensus” favorite in any directing category.

Danny Strong, 48 (Dopesick) vies with Michael Showalter, 52 (The Dropout). Both are former actors who became directors. Strong is also nominated for writing Dopesick. This is a “weird” year: Strong is the only nominee, in any writing category, that I am sure is Jewish.

Directing, Drama Series

Ben Stiller, 56, Severance.

Best Shows

Every show has a number of producers (often five or more) who will get an Emmy if their show wins. My practice is to only highlight shows in which the producer was also a creator of the series. In other words, the person(s) who count the most.

Best Comedy Series

As I said above, all the “best” show categories have 10 nominees. In this category, three shows have “confirmed” Jewish creators/producers. Sadly, none of the series mentioned just below are predicted to win.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as just about everyone knows, is about a fictional Jewish comedian. It was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, 56, and her (non-Jewish) husband, Daniel Palladino. Amy’s father was Jewish. She was raised “Jewish light.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) was created by Larry David, 75, the series’ star. Curb and Maisel compete with What We Do in the Shadows, (FX) co-created by New Zealander Taika Waititi 47, who self-identifies as Jewish, although he had “only” one Jewish grandparent.

Note: I am pretty sure that John Robert Hoffman, who co-created another nominee, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) is Jewish. But he’s very hard to “verify.”

Best Drama Series

Euphoria (HBO) is an American teen series created by and principally written by Sam Levinson, 37 (the son of Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, 80). It’s based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem, 45, and Daphna Levin, 54. (This series is an Emmy longshot. Favorites are Squid Game and Succession).

Best Limited Series

Dopesick was created by Danny Strong. It is the favorite to win (The Dropout is a possibility).

A longshot is Pam & Tommy (Hulu). It follows actress Pam Anderson and her hubbie, rock musician Tommy Lee, as they cope with the scandal that followed the theft and release of a private sex video they made.

The series was written and produced by Robert Siegel, 51. He was the subject of a NY Times profile when he married comedic voice actress Jen Cohn, now 51, in a Jewish ceremony. Siegel, a University of Michigan grad, was the editor of the Onion, the satirical newspaper, before becoming a screenwriter.

Outstanding Live Special

Glenn Weiss, 61, and Ricky Kirshner, 60ish, co-produced The Tony Awards: Broadway’s Back! (CBS). Kirshner is the son of the late media mogul Don Kirshner. Older readers might remember the ABC late-night series Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, which he hosted. Ricky hosted during its last year (1981).

But how can they not give this Emmy to the legendary Norman Lear, who co-produced Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC). If Lear wins, he will be the first 100-year-old Emmy winner!