Scholar-in-Residence weekend includes Conservative community Selichot service.

Congregation B’nai Moshe, by way of the Sharlene & Seymour Ungar Scholar-In-Residence Endowment Fund, welcomes Rabbi Josh Warshawsky as its scholar on Sept. 16-17.

The weekend will begin with Warshawsky leading a spirited Kabbalat Shabbat service at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 followed by a Shabbat dinner. Afterwards, Warshawsky will lead a discussion: “The Power of Music: Understanding and experiencing the power of music to build and transform community.”

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Warshawsky will deliver the sermon and at a Kiddush luncheon he will lead a discussion alongside Rabbi Shalom Kantor on the “Changing Face of North American Judaism and the Role of Music in North American Synagogues.”

The weekend will culminate at 8:45 p.m. with a Conservative community Havdallah concert and Selichot service led by Rabbi Shalom Kantor and Rabbi Davey Rosen. The concert will feature Warshawsky alongside Coleen Dieker and Lior Shragg. Other local Conservative clergy will be participating in the Selichot service.

Participating congregations are Adat Shalom, Beth Ahm, B’nai Israel, B’nai Moshe, Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, Shaarey Zedek and Beth Shalom.

Warshawsky is a national touring Jewish musician, song leader and composer. He has a fifth album of Jewish music releasing in 2022 and is featured on six Jewish anthology publications.

In addition to his work with communities worldwide, he serves as the rabbi-in-residence of the Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago and serves on the faculty of Songleader Boot Camp at Camp Ramah.

The Sharlene and Seymour Ungar Scholar-in-Residence Endowment Fund was created through a bequest by Sharlene and Seymour Ungar, as well as gifts from their children and grandchildren to honor their memories. This fund enables B’nai Moshe to bring in distinguished speakers, authors and scholars like Rabbi Warshawsky on a biennial basis.

For more information, visit bnaimoshe.org or call the office at (248) 788-0600.