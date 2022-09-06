Lerman said so many of her friends and contacts had an emotional response to the post and “were inspired” by its happy ending.

The commandment to return lost objects is clearly stated in the Torah in the Book of Deuteronomy.

This is a story of how this centuries-old commandment was fulfilled thanks to the 21st-century digital age, social media scrolling and a viral Facebook post.

Irwin and Ruchie Weisberg, 76 and 72, love spending their retirement years antiquing. The former Southfield residents who now live in Miami would peruse antique shops and estate sales specifically looking for Judaica to add to their dreidel and chanukkiah collections.

At one sale, they came across a set of tefillin. The leather straps were old and worn and they were not sure of the condition of the parchment scrolls within the leather boxes. But still, it was a ritual object that represented a daily practice of prayer for many Jews for generations, so they purchased it.

When the Weisbergs moved to Miami in 2020, they left a few boxes for safe keeping at the Oak Park home of their daughter Naomi Lerman. One of those boxes contained the tefillin they bought at that shop.

The tefillin remained in a box in Lerman’s bedroom closet until this summer. Now it was Lerman’s time to temporarily move in with her parents in Miami as she prepares to make aliyah to Israel.

Search for Its Owner

As she was packing up, she came upon the set of tefillin again. Instead of wanting to move it to Miami, she thought about who the owner of the tefillin could be when she noticed there was a name written inside the velvet red pouch: Blau.

“I found the tefillin in a box on a top shelf of my bedroom closet and I was just going to put them into storage,” said Lerman, 44. “But then I thought, maybe if I post a photo of them, it can get passed around and we can find the owner and I can give them back. I know things like this sometimes go viral.”

So, harnessing the power of social media, Lerman on Aug. 12 took some photos of the tefillin and described them in a Facebook post, asking her social media friends if anyone knew someone with the last name Blau.

Indeed, the post went viral. Within hours, it was shared more than 45 times. Lerman also received lots of messages and phone calls from people explaining how they knew people with the last name of Blau. It was viewed across the country, including in places like Las Vegas and Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I’m not on Facebook, but my cousin Joanne (Bellet), who lives in Scottsdale is,” said Marshall Blau of Bingham Farms. Within hours of Lerman’s post, it was brought to the attention of Bellet, who called her cousin saying there was a set of tefillin and someone in Metro Detroit was seeking its original owners.

Back with the Family

Within hours, Blau was put in touch with Lerman over the phone. That same day, Lerman was knocking on Blau’s door with his family’s tefillin. They greeted one another with a smile and an embrace.

The tefillin belonged to Blau’s father, Edward. When Marshall was a boy, he remembers going to services with his father at Beth Abraham on Seven Mile in Detroit.

“My father grew up in an Orthodox home where men would regularly put on tefillin,” Blau said. “As he got older, he leaned more toward Conservative Judaism and put them on less, but I have memories of him teaching me how to put them on.”

Blau explained he is not sure how the tefillin got out of the family’s possession. His father passed away in 1996 and his mother Florence died in 2013. It was at that point when his parents’ house was being cleared out and sold that items, including the tefillin, must have been included in an estate sale.

“I do not know how or why they were put up for sale, but I am glad I have them back,” Blau said. “When my time comes, I intend to pass them along in my family.”

Asked why so many people responded to the desire to return a religious ritual object that not many outside the Orthodox community practice on a regular basis, Lerman said she thinks that these days, people are eager for interpersonal connections.

As she waits for her aliyah request to be processed to move to Jerusalem and leave the United States, Lerman said she is happy knowing that she helped return the lost tefillin to its rightful owner.

“Tefillin is one of those special mitzvahs, and I think a man’s tefillin is something that is a deeply personal ritual object,” Lerman said. “People these days are searching for meaning, for something to feel good about. If they had been a lost pair of AirPods, I don’t think I would have gotten such a wide response. But tefillin are such a sentimental and meaningful item, and my parents and I were so happy to hand them back to Marshall; he is such a nice man.”