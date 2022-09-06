Find art, fun, food, education and kindness at the Sherrill Berman Shofar Factory Festival.

After a two-year COVID interruption, the festive Shofar Factory Festival is back.

At the Sherrill Berman Shofar Factory Festival, fun activities will be combined with creative, educational art, delicious food, music and a mitzvah kindness project.

The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-4 p.m. at the JCC in West Bloomfield.

Activities include carving your own kosher-to-use shofar, designing a “Yiddishe Kop” baseball cap, learning how honey is made from a beekeeper, using a quill to write your name on parchment with the assistance of a scribe, challenging yourself to climbing a 30-ft. rock wall “Mt. Sinai,” catching a ride on a horse or pony and bungee jumping into the new year.

Families are encouraged to do a mitzvah project together by helping to pack personal holiday gift packages to be distributed to local seniors. This project is done in partnership with Jewish Family Service and is sponsored by the Ethel Hyman and Rose Kaplan Foundation.

At the event, any child that commits to doing a new mitzvah for the new year will be entered into a raffle for a brand-new bike.

Delicious kosher food will include Israeli and American cuisine (for purchase) catered by Chef Cari’s kosher food truck.

There is no charge for admission and most of the activities/crafts. Shofar making is $10, and bungee jumping is $5; bungee jumping is limited to the first 100 children who register.

This event is brought to you by Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield and the Sherrill Berman Art Education Fund.

For more information and to register, visit www.ShofarFactoryFestival.com or email Rabbishneur@baischabad.com.