Occasion will be marked by Broadway-style evening Sept. 14.

To celebrate 20 years of operation, The Shul of West Bloomfield is marking the anniversary milestone with a special Broadway-esque night out for the community.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., the synagogue will host Broadway at The Shul, a musical evening with Brooklyn-based hazan, sommelier, mixologist and vocal coach David Babinet.

A classically trained musician, Babinet will perform a mix of opera, Israeli, Yiddish, cantorial and Chasidic music, while pairing the sounds with carefully crafted themed custom cocktails inspired by the upcoming High Holidays.

Fittingly, the event is taking place just before Rosh Hashanah, which holds a special meaning for The Shul. On Rosh Hashanah in 2002, leadership officially moved into the facility.

“For us, it’s a wonderful time to celebrate and for the community to come together,” says The Shul’s spiritual director Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov. “Many members of the community have been involved [with us] all the way back since the beginning.”

Celebrating The Future

Featuring an open bar and sweet and savory boards, among other treats, the event will be a chance for congregants to socialize as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down.

“Over the last few months, I’ve seen an uptick of people coming together and looking to be together,” Shemtov says of synagogue events. “Everyone is looking to celebrate.”

Shemtov calls the Broadway event that The Shul is planning a “beautiful, elegant evening” that will get the Jewish community ready and excited to welcome the new year.

“We celebrate The Shul and its future,” Shemtov says, “and the community at large.”

An Inspiring Story

Throughout the night, Babinet will be sharing his inspiring life story and the lessons he’s learned.

Growing up in Connecticut in an ex-hippy family, Babinet didn’t have much exposure to Judaism. His childhood would include Chanukah candles and an occasional Passover seder, but not much more.

After moving to Colorado, Babinet developed a passion for outdoor activities. Yet, after a rock-climbing accident, he was forced to reevaluate his life and his future.

Always a fan of music, Babinet decided to pursue theater and auditioned for a play. This, in turn, led to musical and voice lessons, which Babinet discovered he had a talent for.

Babinet studied music at the University of Colorado and later joined a top master’s opera program in Cincinnati, which eventually led to participating in a program in Italy. He continued to study music at various programs throughout the United States.

In 2004, after his opera career led him to Israel, Babinet discovered Chabad. He found a way to “sing toward God” with meaningful lyrics and ancient-inspired music.

One year later, he joined a yeshivah and relocated to Crown Heights, where he lives with his wife and kids. In the following years, Babinet also studied wine-making.

The Sweetness of the New Year

Now, Babinet is gearing up for Broadway at The Shul and tinkering with High Holiday-inspired drinks. “One idea I have is a drink with pomegranates,” Babinet says. “Pomegranates have 613 seeds, which correspond with all the mitzvahs.”

He says a Jew is “full of mitzvahs like a pomegranate is full of seeds,” making it the perfect flavor to introduce in themed cocktails for the event. Another idea, Babinet says, is to create an apple-and-honey beverage that symbolizes the sweetness of the new year.

“We’re doing a full mixology bar, so it’s very exciting,” Babinet says. “We’re going all out.”

Shemtov says Jewish members and non-members alike can participate in Broadway at The Shul or services, regardless of affiliation. “Every Jew is welcome,” he explains.

The Shul’s spiritual director says more events are in store to celebrate The Shul’s 20-year anniversary in the near future, but he can’t share details just yet.

“When you look back and realize how many beautiful souls have been inspired and how much more work there is to do, it makes you really look forward,” Shemtov says. “The 20th anniversary is only the beginning. We’re going to be able to go to the next level.”

Tickets are $36 in advance and $50 at the door. Get tickets at theshul.net/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/13607.