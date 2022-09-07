The festival-style alternative program aims to provide a fun and unique twist on traditional services.

Congregation Shaarey Zedek will be bringing back High Holiday Prayground for a second year.

Taking place during the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, this festival-style alternative program aims to provide a fun and unique twist on traditional services.

“We’re trying to find a way for us to have our [typical] High Holiday experience and to have religious and meaningful services, but for people to also be able to experience the High Holidays and pray in their own way,” says Shaarey Zedek’s Rabbi Yoni Dahlen.

With music, yoga, a drum circle and more, High Holiday Prayground will offer something for congregants of all ages, including the synagogue’s youngest generations.

“The whole campus opens up,” Dahlen explains. “People are free to wander as they see fit and to find different ways of connecting to the holidays through a lot of different mediums.”

Station to Station

On both days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, synagogue services take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Starting at 10:30 a.m., High Holiday Prayground also kicks off its festivities.

The main stage is the first area to open and caters to families and young kids. Starting at 11 a.m., other stations throughout the synagogue campus open.

High Holiday Prayground will include a yoga station put on in partnership with Citizen Yoga; a drum circle station that teaches rhythm and spiritual practice; and a Bubble Club with Lindsay Mall that includes learning Hebrew songs, music and dancing.

“Kids and families can go from station to station at their own pace,” Dahlen says.

The main stage, or home base, will feature an alternative service for all ages that includes a more musical and celebratory version of traditional High Holiday services.

It was an idea that was born in 2021, when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic encouraged many synagogues such as Shaarey Zedek to reimagine their services in a way that met health recommendations and kept social distancing in mind.

“A lot of young families came to us last year saying that they didn’t feel comfortable being inside [during the High Holidays],” Dahlen says. With many children still unvaccinated, the synagogue needed to develop an alternative to indoor services.

Luckily, 2021’s High Holiday season brought on beautiful weather that made an outdoor event like High Holiday Prayground possible. Last year, Dahlen says some 200 members attended and that the event was well-received. “It was 75 degrees and sunny,” he recalls. “It’s hard to replicate that, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Still, congregants enjoyed the idea of an alternative service regardless of weather.

“We had a lot of people who came and told us that it was a really great experience for them,” Dahlen says. “Our alternative service isn’t a watered-down service; it’s still a very meaningful service that has a lot of music, participation and intentionality.

“It’s not just for little kids,” he adds. “It’s for everyone. It’s accessible.”

Setting Intentions

Dahlen hopes the event can encourage congregants to find their own way to connect to Judaism during the High Holidays.

“There’s not just one way of experiencing Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur,” he says.

He believes people may be surprised by how much they might enjoy an alternative service program like High Holiday Prayground, in conjunction with traditional services.

“I think people find different ways where the High Holidays speak to them in a way they weren’t expecting,” Dahlen says. “It gives us permission to experiment a little bit.”

Shaarey Zedek is building a new playground that the synagogue hopes will be ready in time for the High Holidays — taking High Holiday Prayground one step further with a new structure for kids.

Dahlen hopes the turnout will be even higher this year, especially with COVID-19 vaccines now available for children. In the event of rain or inclement weather, High Holiday Prayground will be housed under tents or indoors within the Shaarey Zedek campus.

“It sets the pace for the rest of our year,” he says of the High Holidays. “We’re supposed to be dancing, we’re supposed to be moving and running around — letting our whole selves experience the holidays.”