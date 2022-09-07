Herman sits on the Culture and Engagement Committee as co-chair and has given his time to the committee for the past two years, but he’s been part of the JARC family for much longer.

Michigan-based nonprofit JARC nominated Rick Herman of Metro Detroit as Volunteer of the Week for his devotion to its Culture and Engagement Committee. The nonprofit serves people with developmental disabilities via group homes, independent living support and in-home respite care.

“Rick’s unwavering commitment and extraordinary efforts for JARC is inspiring. Rick is a bastion of strength and a wonderful example for all,” said Shula Kantrowitz, senior director of human resources at JARC.

“My brother, Michael Herman, has used JARC services since he was a kid, and he just turned 66,” Herman explains. “For 50 years or more, he’s been involved. So, I’ve been involved periodically as well.”

Herman emphasizes the importance of organizations like Gesher Human Services (JVS Human Services and Kadima) and JARC in the Jewish community.

“There are people who need these services, and I don’t know what this community would be like without them,” Herman said.

JARC’s Culture and Engagement Committee focuses on what they can do for those who work with the nonprofit organization. “It’s an important committee that gives back to the staff because without those folks, we’re nothing,” he said.

The committee gets together every other month, but because of the pandemic they’ve had to do things virtually. Herman is hopeful things will go back in-person soon.

“The people on my committee, including my co-chair, Janis Shulman, are great and they’re really devoted. I think that’s what makes JARC such a great place, all the staff and all the people involved. The passion, commitment and empathy keep this organization going.”

Herman plans to continue volunteering with JARC for as long as he can and encourages others to get involved as well.

“I don’t ever see myself stopping. As long as they want me to continue, I’m willing to do it as long as I’m able to. And if you have the time to give back, get in touch with JARC; we can always use more volunteers,” Herman added.

If you would like to learn more about JARC, you can find more details at jarc.org.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.