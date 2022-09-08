The Zekelman Holocaust Center and Detroit Public TV host a live, in-person program to explore the issues raised by the new PBS series and how they relate to our own community

Detroit Public TV and PBS are set to air the latest Ken Burns’ documentary series, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” exploring America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history on Sept. 18-20 at 8 p.m. each night.

The film examines what the U.S. government and American people knew and did as the catastrophe unfolded in Europe. It places the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of antisemitism and racism in this country and globally. And it also tackles a range of questions that remain essential to our society today.

To explore these and other issues through a local lens, Detroit Public TV is partnering with The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills for a public event on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

This special evening will include video segments from the documentary, a message from filmmaker Ken Burns and a panel discussion with prominent leaders and historians addressing a range of topics raised by the documentary.

The panel will feature:

Catherine Cangany, director of the Jewish Historical Society, an expert in Jewish life in Michigan during the Holocaust

Dr. Jeffrey Veidlinger, professor of History and Judaic Studies at the University of Michigan, an authority on modern Jewish, Russian and Eastern European History

Arthur Horwitz, publisher emeritus and former executive editor of the Detroit Jewish News, who will relate his own personal story as a son of Holocaust survivors

Rev Stancy Adams, chair of the Interfaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit, to speak about what the lessons of the Holocaust can teach us about our own challenging times



Moderating this discussion will be Eli Newman, reporter and producer for WDET-FM, public radio in Detroit.

Ryan Woloshin, associate director of Antisemitism Programs at Anti-Defamation League, will offer closing remarks, addressing the surge in antisemitic cases in Michigan and what the community’s response could be.

Capacity is limited for this free, live event. Registration is now closed.

Partnering with The Zekelman Holocaust Center and Detroit Public TV are the Interfaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit and ADL Michigan.

“America’s response, or lack thereof, to the Holocaust in Europe remains a complex and troubling chapter in our nation’s history,” said Rich Homberg, president and CEO of Detroit Public TV. “But more than that, it continues to offer moral lessons to help instruct us as we face contemporary challenges. In their new series, Ken Burns and his fellow producers bring their usual depth, insightful and compassion to these difficult issues.

“We are grateful that we are partnering on this local public event with The Zekelman Holocaust Center, which is dedicated to instilling perspective and understanding to horrific events from the previous century that still have much to teach us.”

“We are looking forward to hosting an insightful live event at The HC as a preview of Ken Burns’ newest documentary,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, Chief Executive Officer of The Zekelman Holocaust Center.

“The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a three-part, six-hour series directed and produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, will air Sept. 18, 19 and 20, at 8-10 p.m. ET on Detroit Public TV (56.1) and at DPTV.org/LiveTV.

Combining the first-person accounts of Holocaust witnesses and survivors and interviews with leading historians and writers, the series dispels competing myths that Americans either were ignorant of the unspeakable persecution that Jews and other targeted minorities faced in Europe or that they looked on with callous indifference.

The film explores questions of importance that still resonate in America at this time, including how racism influences policies related to immigration and refugees, as well as how governments and people respond to the rise of authoritarian states that manipulate history and facts to consolidate power.

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” features a fascinating array of historical figures including Franklin D. Roosevelt, Charles Lindbergh, Dorothy Thompson, Rabbi Stephen Wise and Henry Ford, as well as Anne Frank and her family, who applied for but failed to obtain visas to the U.S. before they went into hiding.

Speaking about the series, Ken Burns has said: “History cannot be looked at in isolation. While we rightly celebrate American ideals of democracy and our history as a nation of immigrants, we must also grapple with the fact that American institutions and policies, like segregation and the brutal treatment of indigenous populations, were influential in Hitler’s Germany. And it cannot be denied that, although we accepted more refugees than any other sovereign nation, America could have done so much more to help the millions of desperate people fleeing Nazi persecution.”