On Aug. 18, thousands of fans from around the world gathered outside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the 45th memorial of the passing of the king of rock ’n’ roll music, Elvis Presley. Elvis is one of those rare individuals who had a massive impact upon modern culture. He recorded more than 700 songs, appeared in 31 feature films and, if one includes his shows in Las Vegas, he performed in more than 1,600 shows.

Along with the report about the memorial, I recalled an article about Elvis and his Jewish roots in the July 15, 2021, JN, “All Shook Up,” by Dan Fellner. There is also a good book on the subject, The Jewish World of Elvis Presley, by Roselle Kline Chartock. Both of these works confirm the Jewish heritage of Elvis — his great-great-grandmother was a Jewish immigrant from Lithuania. Moreover, Elvis was raised with stories of his Jewish ancestry, which he heard from his mother, Gladys. Her grave in Graceland’s Meditation Garden is next to the resting place of Elvis himself. Its headstone, commissioned by her son, features a Star of David. All of this inspired me to research Elvis in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. I found 224 pages that provided plenty of evidence that Elvis was indeed an influence.

Elvis entries in the Archive cover a wide-range of topics. There are advertisements for Elvis movies as well as for sales of Elvis memorabilia in local stores. The first mention of Elvis was in Danny Raskin’s “Best of Everything” column in the Jan. 25, 1957, JN. Danny was disgusted with a parody of Elvis’ song “You Ain’t Nothing but a Hound Dog” that was aired on Detroit radio: “Without a doubt, one of the worse insults to Yiddish humor we’ve ever heard.” Dozens of his subsequent columns mention Elvis or Elvis impersonators (the latter thrived after the King’s death).

The variety of Elvis stories are really fun reading. The second mention of Elvis is in a “Dayenu” Cartoon (Aug. 2, 1957). In 1960, Chasidic singer, Shlomo Carlebach. the “Jewish Elvis Presley,” performed at the Young Israel Center of Oak-Woods. (Mar 4, 1960). A small item in the Oct. 4, 1972, JN promotes contributions to the Jewish National Fund for the Elvis Presley Memorial Grove near Jerusalem.

An infamous Jewish Detroit group was also referenced in a 1958 Elvis hit song, “Jailhouse Rock.” In the song and the movie of the same name, Elvis sings, “the whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang. Let’s rock…” Many of the stories in the Davidson Archive are about the connections between Elvis and local Jews. Carly Mitchell “harbors a lifelong love for all things Elvis Presley” (Feb. 13, 2020). Seymour Chafetz, who passed in 2007, enlisted in the Army and was stationed with Elvis in Germany (Aug. 30, 2007).

In his bar mitzvah announcement, Clifford Ross Haimann declared his interest in sports and Elvis (May 25, 2001). Carol Kay dressed up as Elvis for the B’nai B’rith and Adat Shalom Men’s Club New Year’s Party (Jan. 19, 2001). Phyllis and Jerry Brickner celebrated their 50th in Las Vegas, by having “Elvis” preside over their renewal of wedding vows (Nov. 17, 2000). Maybe Elvis does indeed still live.