After spending 176 days in a Myanmar prison on fabricated charges, journalist Danny Fenster was finally freed on November 15, 2021. This week, he will be honored by his hometown community at an event that recognizes the efforts and achievements of prominent former Detroiters. Fenster, who was selected for the Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University for the 2022-23 academic year, will travel back to Detroit to share remarks about his last year.

The annual Jewish Expat Reception has recognized an array of individuals with roots in Michigan over the years including Presidential Advisor Gene Sperling, Harvard President Larry Bacow, Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller, Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner, former National Geographic CEO Susan Goldberg, Google.org founder Dr. Larry Brilliant, developer Stephen Ross, financier Adam Levinson and Roots founders Don Green and Michael Budman.

The event welcomes business and organization leaders to the community and former Detroiters visiting their hometown. It will be hosted at a Midtown Detroit location called BasBlue, a non-profit gathering space developed under the leadership of Nancy Tellem. The reception will take place 4PM on Thursday, September 15th. Special guest remarks will also be provided by such individuals as Joshua Sirefman, the CEO of the Michigan Central Innovation District, who will share brief insights on Ford’s vision in Detroit’s Corktown District.

Several former Detroiters engaged through this community have moved back home, provided philanthropic support to causes in the city and supported real estate development in Detroit.

The reception is hosted by Adam Finkel and Rabbi Yisrael Pinson to support and promote the city with the support of the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, the Joel D. Tauber Foundation, the Mandell L. and Madeleine H. Berman Foundation & Greatwater Opportunity Capital.

There is no charge to attend but an RSVP is required. While the event is nearing capacity, those interested in attending can email JewishExpatReception@gmail.com.