Deadline is September 23.
Can you beat the Director of Bands of Bloomfield Hills Public Schools, Alan Posner, in our Shofar Blowing Competition?
Send us a video of yourself blowing the shofar for as long as you can to win some fun prizes!
There will be 2 separate winners, one for over the age of 16 and under the age of 16.
Winners will be announced after the holiday.
How To Submit:
Send us a video introducing yourself and showing your shofar skills at socialmedia@thejewishnews.com