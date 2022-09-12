Director of Bands of Bloomfield Hills Public Schools, Alan Posner.
Deadline is September 23.

Can you beat the Director of Bands of Bloomfield Hills Public Schools, Alan Posner, in our Shofar Blowing Competition?

Send us a video of yourself blowing the shofar for as long as you can to win some fun prizes!

There will be 2 separate winners, one for over the age of 16 and under the age of 16.

Winners will be announced after the holiday.

Deadline:
September 23
How To Submit:
Send us a video introducing yourself and showing your shofar skills at socialmedia@thejewishnews.com 

 

 

JN Staff

