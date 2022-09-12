Deadline is September 23.

Can you beat the Director of Bands of Bloomfield Hills Public Schools, Alan Posner, in our Shofar Blowing Competition?

Send us a video of yourself blowing the shofar for as long as you can to win some fun prizes!

There will be 2 separate winners, one for over the age of 16 and under the age of 16.

Winners will be announced after the holiday.

Deadline:

September 23

How To Submit: