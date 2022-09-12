The event was a great opportunity for the people JARC serves to experience something new and to get out in the fresh air for some exercise.

JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, partnered with Adaptive MoGo in Detroit on Aug. 3, to give the people they serve the opportunity to participate in accessible bike riding.

Ten people JARC serves attended the event and were excited about this new experience. Some of those individuals hadn’t ridden a bike for years and, for others, this unique experience provided them the ability to ride a bike for the very first time. Adaptive MoGo accommodates a wide range of rider needs with 16 different cycle offerings, including recumbent tricycles, upright cargo tricycles, hand tricycles, tandem bicycles, tandem tricycles, side-by-side quadricycles and a box-bike. The different riding options allowed individuals who use wheelchairs to bike ride and provided special accommodations to assist the riders and keep them safe during their experience.

