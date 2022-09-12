Free Hobbies and Hangouts classes help community members make connections with the people JARC serves.

Linda Markowitz from Franklin has always been drawn to making connections with people who have disabilities ever since she developed a friendship with a neighbor who has special needs. So, it is no surprise that she was naturally drawn to the mission of JARC, a local nonprofit organization that serves people with developmental disabilities throughout Metro Detroit.

For Linda, her involvement with JARC this summer has been extra special as she is attending a new, free JARC summer series of classes called Hobbies and Hangouts, which is under the umbrella of the longstanding Making Community Connections program. Through a generous donation of a JARC supporter, Linda and other community members attend classes alongside people JARC serves to explore and learn a new hobby and make connections.

Most recently, Linda’s ceramics class was taught by an instructor named Taylor, who led participants through the process of creating pinch pots, coil pots, dream catchers, and painted and textured leaf prints. Linda said that Taylor has such a calmness and kindness and listens to everyone. “She creates a very peaceful, loving environment. You walk in there, and it’s so welcoming. That’s so important.”

She also attended the line dancing class led by instructors Alyssa and Arthur. She describes both instructors as very energetic, patient and mindful in accommodating the needs of the people JARC serves to make the class enjoyable for all.

Linda says of the class, “We all cracked up because we were having so much fun. There were no pretenses, just do what you feel like doing.”

Linda added, “Exercising and being with your friends. What more could you ask for?”

While Linda has been involved with the nonprofit for numerous years, she has also been an advocate and friend to individuals with developmental disabilities. She has attended JARC annual fundraisers and volunteered, as well as brought her daughters to celebrate Jewish holidays with persons served at a JARC home in West Bloomfield.

“I wanted them to see that there are all different kinds of people, and it’s great to share the holidays with others,” she said.

Since the pandemic began, Linda hasn’t been able to interact too often with the people JARC serves, but that didn’t stop her support. She joined other volunteers to deliver meals to JARC homes but found it very difficult to not be able to speak with any of the persons served.

Making New Connections

The pandemic signaled a shift to all virtual activities in JARC homes, but recently the organization has been able to ease back into offering small-scale indoor activities for the people they serve. The return to in-person events, including the Hobbies and Hangouts classes, has been well received by the people JARC serves, and it has been especially delightful for them to be able to interact with members of the community through this program. Many community members, like Linda, have had a wonderful experience learning a new hobby and connecting with the people JARC serves.

Linda is excited about the many new connections she’s made with the people JARC serves through attending these classes. She named Maxine and Regina in particular, saying, “They crack me up. I really enjoy them. We even talked about the Elvis Presley movie together.” She also had a special connection with Lindsay, a connection that she would like to continue to pursue. “I consider them my friends now — I really do. I enjoy being with all of them.”

Linda has plans to participate in future classes and would love to see more people in the community get involved in Hobbies and Hangouts. “I think everyone should start doing this. The whole world needs to be around the people JARC serves and see their excitement and their smiles. A little bit of kindness goes a long way and it’s contagious.”

For more information on Hobbies and Hangouts classes, go to www.jarc.org, contact Jessica at jessicatierney@jarc.org or call (248) 940-2607. Follow JARC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JARCDetroit to stay updated on all JARC community events.