Tigers closer Gregory Soto wears one all the time.

While watching a Tigers game, have you ever noticed that relief pitcher and closer Gregory Soto wears a beautiful diamond-adorned gold hamsa around his neck? Ever wondered why? I have. In fact, my cousin, Bobby Manela, a native Detroiter living in Florida, called after the All-Star Game in July and asked me if Soto was wearing a hamsa. I confirmed that he was and told him I’d bet others wondered, too.

So, I took a picture of Soto and his gold hamsa from my TV screen and sent it off with a bunch of questions to Jordan Field, director of the Tigers Foundation. I wanted to know if Soto’s hamsa had a family connection, if Soto knew the significance of the hamsa to Jews and others (I sent him the information in the sidebars on this page) or if there was a special story attached to his hamsa?

Field had the Tiger’s Spanish translator ask Soto and, as it turns out, there is not too much to the story.

Here’s what the translator wrote: “I talked to Gregory about it and he mentioned he doesn’t have any connections with the Jewish community. He purchased the necklace in 2020 in the Dominican Republic because he saw it and liked it. Soto noted that he has been learning about the meaning of the hand and he always has it on. But, unfortunately, nothing special besides that.”

So, it is a beautiful hamsa and Soto wears it all the time because he likes it. And, like other Tigers fans, I hope it brings him and the team lots of good luck.

What Is a Hamsa and What Makes it Jewish?

This symbol of an eye embedded in the palm of an open hand has had numerous other names throughout the ages, including the eye of Fatima, the hand of Fatima and the hand of Miriam. The form is sometimes rendered naturally and other times symmetrically with a second thumb replacing the little finger.

The hamsa has been variously interpreted by scholars as a Jewish, Christian or Islamic amulet, and as a pagan fertility symbol. Yet, even as the magical form remains shrouded in mystery and scholars debate nearly every aspect of its emergence, it is recognized today as a kabbalistic amulet and as an important symbol in Jewish art.

Read more at www.myjewishlearning.com/article/hamsa.

More Hamsa Facts



• ​The Hamsa (also known as Khama) is a hand-shaped amulet used for protection by both Jewish and Muslim people. Its name comes from a Semitic root and literally means “five.” The Hamsa is usually shaped in the form of a symmetrical hand, with thumbs on both sides, and not in the anatomically correct way. Though it is widely used by both Jewish and Muslim people, its origin pre-dates both religions and is attributed to the goddess Taint, a Phoenician lunar goddess worshiped as the patron goddess at Carthage.

• ​In Judaism, The Hamsa is also known as yad ha’chamesh (the hand of five) or “the hand of Miriam” after the sister of Moses and Aaron. It is also connected to five books of the Torah.

• ​The Hamsa is used to ward off the evil eye and can be found on the entrances of homes, in cars, on charm bracelets and chains, and more. It is also common to place other symbols in the middle of the Hamsa that are believed to help against the evil eye such as fish, eyes and the Star of David. The color blue, or more specifically light blue, is also considered protective against the evil eye and we often see many Hamsas in that color or with embedded gemstones in different shades of blue.

In Jewish use, Hamsas are often decorated with prayers of a protective fashion, such as the Shema, the Birkat HaBayit (Blessing for the Home) or the Tefilat HaDerech (Traveler’s Prayer).

From https://embassies.gov.il/oslo/AboutIsrael/Culture/Pages/Hamsa