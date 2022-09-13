JN publisher emeritus Arthur Horwitz will be the inaugural Path to Truth honoree at this year’s walk.

The 2022 ADL Walk Against Hate takes place this Sunday, September 18 at 10 a.m. at the Southfield Civic Centre (26000 Evergreen Rd, south of 1-696). In-person registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk program begins at 10 a.m.

“It’s not just a walk – it’s an opportunity to move as an individual, family or community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of bigotry,” ADL Michigan said. “However you move, register for ADL’s Walk Against Hate today. Engage friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and set a fundraising goal to make a difference in your community.”

ADL Michigan’s Executive Director, Carolyn Normandin, says the Walk Against Hate is a way to make a statement.

“We stand together, we walk together, we stand up and say we are not going to tolerate hate,” Normandin said. “At ADL we say stand up, share facts, show strength – and the Walk Against Hate helps us show strength. There’s a lot of hatred in the world and there’s a lot of hatred in different communities, and organizations like ADL are going to be there working on the frontlines fighting and doing everything we can to combat hatred and bigotry. I think it’s really important that communities come together and each individual take a stand. There’s power in that.”

JN publisher emeritus Arthur Horwitz will be the inaugural Path to Truth honoree at this year’s walk.

“For decades, Arthur has demonstrated his commitment to Michigan, southeastern Michigan, to the Jewish community and to diversity and inclusion everywhere,” Normandin said. “His civil rights record is strong and he’s a powerful figure in our community. We are pleased to honor him with our inaugural Path to Truth award and that makes this particular walk very special.”

Individuals can register now and learn more at https://www.walkagainsthate.org/michigan. More information about the in-person walk is under the “About the Walk” tab.