The Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State announces winners for high school writing competition.

Ella Fried (Walled Lake Central), Ellery Gnesin (West Bloomfield High School) and Dylan Young (Bloomfield Hills High School) are the winners of the Annual High School Jewish Writing Competition, announced the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University.

This competition, now in its seventh year, invites high school students across Metropolitan Detroit to submit an essay or poetry on any Jewish-related topic. The goal of this competition, Center Director Howard Lupovitch explained at an awards ceremony held on campus, is “to encourage burgeoning young Jewish intellectuals to think and write not only reflectively but critically — an especially important skill at a time when 140 characters passes for a complete thought.”

For the seventh straight year, the Center received many strong entries, from which the three winners were chosen.

Fried’s entry, titled “The Power of Questions,” describes the power of questions and how asking them has shaped her understanding Judaism.



Gnesin’s entry, titled “Am I Really a Bat Mitzvah,” tells the story of her bat mitzvah that took place on Zoom due to COVID-19.

Young’s entry, titled “The Experience of Israel,” recounts his visit to Israel in 2018 and how it changed his life and understanding of how important Israel is to him and the Jewish people.

Fried and Gnesin received a cash prize of $500 for first place, and Young received $100 as the honorable mention. Their entries, along with those of other participants, are available online at https://judaicstudies.wayne.edu/2022-winners-and-participants

The Center congratulates these students and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. The announcement for the eighth annual competition will appear this fall.