Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that supports individuals with special needs and those struggling with isolation, addiction and other family-related crises, celebrated its 17th annual Walk4Friendship event on Sunday, Aug. 28. With record-breaking donations and community turnout, this year’s walk was the most successful yet.

The event surpassed its original fundraising goal of $650,000 by over $65,000, with donations totaling more than $715,000. All the money raised at the walk will support Friendship Circle and allow the organization to continue providing support through recreational, social, educational and vocational programming to more than 3,000 individuals and their families.

The theme for this year’s walk was “Built on Friendship,” which represents the foundation for everything Friendship Circle does. Friendship Circle is dedicated to creating a supportive community that provides friendship to everyone, regardless of their abilities.

In honor of this year’s theme, Friendship Circle encouraged the community to tap into their own circle of friends and introduce them to Friendship Circle and its mission. The Friendship Circle community answered the call, as hundreds of Friendship Circle families and community members joined together at Friendship Circle’s Farber Center in West Bloomfield to celebrate the belief that every individual deserves friendship and belonging.

“The funds we raise at Walk4Friendship are critical in supporting all our programming, which allows us to provide friendship to individuals who need it most,” said Friendship Circle Co-Founder Bassie Shemtov. “This was a record-breaking year, which wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible corporate sponsors, each and every donor and, of course, our amazing Friendship Circle families who never fail to support our mission.”

The record-breaking fundraising can be attributed to the dedication of Friendship Circle top walking teams like “The bELIevers,” who raised more than $44,000 for Friendship Circle.

The event kicked off with an inspirational opening ceremony hosted by emcee and FOX 2 Detroit anchor Charlie Langton. After the walk, participants celebrated their success with food, family activities, entertainment and more.

While this year’s walk is over, there are still ways for interested individuals

to support Friendship Circle’s mission of providing friendship to individuals with special needs. To learn more about Friendship Circle, including volunteer opportunities, visit friendshipcircle.org.

