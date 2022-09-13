Students engage with art to understand the Holocaust, discrimination and hatred.

The David Labkovski Project (DLP) uses the narrative work of artist David Labkovski (1906-1991) as a tool to engage, enrich, educate and empower students about life before, during and after the Holocaust, while transferring ownership and responsibility onto the students.

“The David Labkovski Project creates a bridge from the lessons of the Holocaust to the realities of today’s world. The rise in antisemitism, bigotry and hatred makes Holocaust education even more crucial,” shares Leora Raikin, founder and executive director of the David Labkovski Project.

Labkovski painted more than 1,000 pieces of art during his life. His art is a visual diary of his life trials and tribulations, sharing lessons of survival, resilience and hope while documenting the evils of hatred.

The project-based curriculum enables middle and high school students to engage in a multidisciplinary program that merges art, history and technology and involves creativity, critical thinking, historical knowledge, mediation, problem solving, public speaking and the generation of QR codes.

Student Docents

The DLP Student Docent Training Program offers insight into Labkovski’s narrative artwork and the historical context for each piece. Through the program, students become docents and form deep and meaningful connections with the artist, the artwork and the history.

Many of the students who complete the student docent training program go onto become ambassadors for the DLP, mentors to future cohorts, and play a crucial role in bringing the interactive program and exhibit to their schools in the process educating their peers.

Such was the case with student docents from Oak Park High School, Aliza Lam, Aviva Medved and Maddy Sean, who brought the exhibit to their school.

After completing the DLP Student Docent Training Program, Aviva Medved, a senior at Oak Park High School, shared her thoughts on her journey: “I became a wiser and more empathetic individual.” She stressed the importance of understanding history, stating that “to create a brighter future for us all, we have to understand our history. This experience helps people take that first step, which is extremely valuable. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is — I believe everyone can learn from Labkovski’s story.”

Applications for the Fall International Student Docent and Leadership program are open and there is no fee to apply.

For students searching for meaningful volunteer work and teachers looking to share an impactful project-based program with their students, the David Labkovski Project provides a perfect fit by allowing students to expand their knowledge, explore the world of art, learn about the Holocaust through an engaging approach and join a welcoming community.

“Empowering students to educate others while merging history, art and technology is key to a 21st-century Holocaust education,” Raikin says.

Students can apply for the program at davidlabkovskiproject.org/docent-training-program-2022.html.