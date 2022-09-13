Tu b’Av is often referred to as Jewish Valentine’s Day, and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh integrated themes of love and wholeness into the Shabbat service.

Thirty-five young adults gathered at Jam Handy in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 12, for a Tu b’Av Shabbat experience with The Well. Tu b’Av is often referred to as Jewish Valentine’s Day, and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh integrated themes of love and wholeness into the Shabbat service.

Together with musicians Keith Schonberger and Noah Rozenberg, Rabbi Stombaugh led participants through a musical Shabbat service that included songs like Elton John’s “Your Song” and The Lumineers’ “Hey Ho” in addition to traditional Kabbalat Shabbat prayers.

Prior to settling in for services, participants engaged in intention-setting stations. Using hydro-degradable paper, participants considered what they wanted to let go of from the week. After writing it down, they dropped their slips of paper into a bowl of water and watched them dissolve in front of them.

Participants also considered what they wanted to hold on to from the previous week and take with them into Shabbat and received a miniature notebook and pen with which to journal. Once intentions for Shabbat were set, the group enjoyed services, followed by an outdoor dinner catered by La Palma, a local Mediterranean restaurant in Detroit.