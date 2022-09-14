Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield has three different community mitzvah projects to benefit others in need in anticipation of the New Year.

“There’s never a bad time to help others, but the High Holiday season, in particular, is a time when we should look to add in tzedakah activities, along with repentance and prayer,” explained Rabbi Shneur Silberberg.

Bais Chabad member Ethan Gross initiated a campaign to help support the Odessa (Ukraine) Mishpacha Orphanage. In February, the Orphanage, with some 120 children and staff, made an emergency evacuation to Berlin, Germany, where they continue to reside as refugees. Under the leadership of Rabbi and Mrs. Avraham and Chaya Wolff (who are first cousins with Rabbi Mishulovin, one of the staff at Bais Chabad), the children are now being tended to in difficult circumstances, at the cost of approximately $1,000 per child per month. The goal of this fundraiser is $18,000, and one generous donor has already pledged to cover half of it. Donations go through the JRNU (Jewish Relief Network Ukraine) and are tax exempt. Click here to visit the donate page.

Bais Chabad’s Jewish Women’s Circle, under the direction of Zeesy Silberberg, will be having a Loaves of Love Challah Bake event on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. As part of the program, women will gather to make challah and babka together. Each participant will make two loaves, one which will be taken home and the other which will be distributed at a Detroit homeless shelter. For more information, and to sign up for the event visit www.baischabad.com/jwc

Finally, as part of the Sherrill Berman Shofar Factory Festival, families will be encouraged to create a Holiday gift package for local seniors. Each package will include a plant, honey cake, personalized card and other holiday treats. This project is being done in partnership with Jewish Family Service and is sponsored by the Ethan Hyman and Rose Kaplan Foundation. You can read more about and register for the Shofar Factory Festival at www.shofarfactoryfestival.com.

Submitted by Bais Chabad