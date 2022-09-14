I wondered — what would I find about Jewish youth and good deeds in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History? The answer is … plenty!

Like you, I read the JN. Two recent stories by Associate Editor Rachel Sweet inspired me.

Rachel writes a weekly feature about members of the Jewish community who volunteer to help others. In the recent July 27 JN, she wrote about Casey Belen, 12, who dedicated his bar mitzvah project to helping children in pediatric care. On Aug.13, Rachel wrote about Danielle “DeeDee” Lefkowitz, 9, who held a bake sale to raise funds for Chai Lifeline, a New York-based organization that supports children and families who are dealing with serious medical issues. Great stories!

And, I wondered — what would I find about Jewish youth and good deeds in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History? The answer is … plenty! Thousands of such stories, reports and announcements have been preserved in the Davidson Archive. They provide plenty of evidence that the local community, as well people across the U.S. and in Israel, have been the beneficiaries of Detroit youth mitzvahs. In fact, it was a bit difficult to select a few to discuss for this column.

An investigation into youth mitzvahs might begin with Danny Raskin’s early “Youth Listening Post“ columns in the JN in the 1940s. Danny often noted the good works of young Jewish Detroiters. Likewise, in the 1960s through 1980s, “Youth News” was a feature dedicated to, as the title states, news of young Jews.

References to good works can be also found in bar and bat mitzvah announcements in the JN. For example, see the Nov. 9, 2001, issue. Molly Alison Foltyn helped to reconstruct a bedroom for an ill child at the “Suite Dreams Project” and Steven David Betel assisted with special education students as well as Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit.

I found a number of excellent feature articles on young individuals with big hearts. Cameron Warshawsky gave a concert for the residents of the Meer Apartments on the Applebaum Jewish Community Campus (Feb. 6, 2015, JN). The year before, Molly Warshawsky baked with Chef Justin Kurtz to make muffins for hungry families (Oct. 9, 2014). Both of these youth mitzvahs were made possible through Rabbi Daniel Syme of Temple Beth El, with help from 8-year-old Noah Ostheimer. Together, they launched “Angels and Dreamers,” a foundation to assist 7- to11-year-old children like Molly and Cameron to perform the mitzvahs they dreamed of making.

Another nice story is about Carson Litvin. He was thinking about his eighth birthday and decided that he did not need presents. Instead, Carson decided to host a charity birthday/dance party (April 24, 2014).

Even weather is no obstacle to mitzvah making. Teenage boys from Hillel Day School volunteered to help physically challenged kids enjoy snow sports (Jan. 8, 1999).

Rachel Prinstein returned from a Birthright Israel trip and “realized how vital it is to stay connected and support different programs in Israel.” Subsequently, as a student in the University of Michigan’s School of Art and Design, a T-shirt she created became a fundraising campaign for the Ofer School for Autistic Children in Haifa (Aug. 10, 2006).



The stories I cite are just the tip of the youth mitzvah iceberg. I could go on … and on. The Davidson Archive is filled with such stories from the last 126 years. They offer proof that some good things never change.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.