Parshat Ki Tavo: Deuteronomy 26:1-29:8; Isaiah 60:1-22.

In this season, as we each engage in Heshbon HaNefesh, taking a personal accounting of our lives, let us also reflect on the gifts that we have been given. Chief among them are the Torah, the Hebrew language and our ability to synthesize meaning through interpretations and opinions.

The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote, “… in truth, this always was our greatest gift: the Torah … the voice of Heaven as it is heard on Earth, the word that lights the world.” The powerful messages of the Torah are timeless, and one of our great strengths is that we have continued to live by the words of the Torah in ways that are traditional and meaningful.

One aspect of national unity among the Jewish people is that when we read the Torah in public we do so in Hebrew. Whether someone provides a word-for-word translation of the Hebrew as it is read, as in the days of Ezra the scribe, or in the modern era when we are blessed with high rates of literacy and printed translations, we continue to read in Hebrew. Mastery of the language unlocks doors to the text we might not have realized without being comfortable with Hebrew.

One example is in Ki Tavo. This week we read the line that is in every Passover Haggadah: arami ovayd avi , which can be colloquially translated as “my father was a lost/wandering/fugitive Aramean.” This is often translated interpretatively, following Rashi, as “an Aramean attempted to destroy my father.” Yet Rashi’s interpretation is only one. Rashbam, Rashi’s grandson, suggests that arami refers to Avraham; Ibn Ezra (12th century) suggests that it is Yaakov; and the Or HaChaim (18th century) suggests that it refers to the evil inclination that all of us bear within ourselves.

Each explanation is meaningful, sincere and well-reasoned. All work within the context of the text itself maintain the focus on being grateful for all that we have been given. Their diversity allows us to recognize ways in which all of us can derive a meaningful, personal and thoughtful message from a text once we understand it. Among our tasks is to understand the tenets of our faith, both as they were given and as they apply to our lives today. Our story is and always has been a generational one, synthesizing personal meaning and passing that along to our children.

As the cycle of the year turns and renews, let us reflect on how we have derived authentic and personal meaning from our sacred texts in the past and intentionally seek to internalize their meaning for our future as we show gratitude for the many gifts and blessings in our lives. L’Shana Tova.

Rabbi Jeremy Yoskowitz is a Jewish Studies instructor at Frankel Jewish Academy as well as a chaplain and ethics consultant for Beaumont Health.