Volunteer Rose Cooper is a familiar presence at Sharon’s Boutique in the Fleischman Residence.

Jewish Senior Life (JSL) of Metropolitan Detroit nominated Rose Cooper, 95, of West Bloomfield as Volunteer of the Week for her years of dedication to the nonprofit.

“Rose has been a longtime volunteer for JSL in Sharon’s Boutique (located at the Fleischman Residence on the JCC campus) and takes responsibility for purchasing, marketing within the shop, sales and pricing the merchandise, too. She is a dedicated volunteer, and we love her energy and style,” said Jo Strausz Rosen, executive director of development at Jewish Senior Life.

Cooper used to sit on the board as vice president for Jewish Home for Aged before it was renamed Jewish Senior Life in 2009. She continues to stay involved with Sharon’s Boutique, where all proceeds benefit resident programs and services.

“I started my volunteer work right away after I closed my shop,” Cooper explained.

Cooper owned a Hallmark shop in Walled Lake for eight years and closed it in 1987.

“Once retiring from retail, I did miss it. Coming to Fleishman Residence, I ran into a friend named Gail Mandel, who immediately told me I was going to work (volunteer) with her.”

Thinking back over her years of volunteering, Cooper has seen the boutique go through many changes.

“When the boutique changed management in 1996, Gale and I volunteered to meet the new management, customers and find volunteers.”

Cooper says while she’s not as active as she used to be with JSL, she enjoys volunteering her time at the boutique.

“I find volunteering is rewarding. Not only do you feel you are doing your part helping an organization, I am also helping to fund social activities, entertainment, birthday parties, exercise, bingo and many games available at each facility,” Cooper explains.

Cooper volunteers her time at the boutique weekly while she lives at Hechtman Apartments. When she’s not volunteering, Cooper enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

“At the age of 95, I still have a good life and feeling very fortunate to be able to give back. My thoughts always go back to the gift shop. It has always been part of my life, and when I can be there to help under any circumstances, I am there.”

To learn more about JSL, visit jslmi.org.