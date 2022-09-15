What about the intimate relationship — love affair, maybe? — between our readers and their special cars? These are cars that go beyond daily transportation or taking the kids to soccer practice.

Recently, the JN has featured stories related to car culture in Detroit. It is an ethos that has permeated the Motor City for over a century. Simply stated, Detroiters love their cars and everything that goes along with them.

We’ve written about the “Car Guy’s Car Guy,” automotive journal editor Eddie Alterman, and about car cruising including the Woodward Dream Cruise. But, with the North American International Auto Show beginning Sept. 17 in Detroit, we thought there was one more story to be written on the topic. What about the intimate relationship — love affair, maybe? — between our readers and their special cars? These are cars that go beyond daily transportation or taking the kids to soccer practice. Here are some examples.

Love on Wheels

Steve and Dianne Lee Chait and son Mike live in West Bloomfield have another tale of “love on wheels.”

Steve and Dianne have been married for 48 years and have two special cars: a 1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible and a 1994 Jaguar XJS Coupe. Their Jaguar is very rare, one of only 19 1994 XJS Coupes imported to North America with a factory original five-speed manual transmission. But their love story centers on the Karmann Ghia.

“Dianne and I met in 1970 for the Oak Park to Wayne State University carpool. I had always wanted a Convertible Jaguar XKE (‘E Type’), which I thought was a beautiful car, but in 1972, we could not afford a Jaguar. However, Dianne bought a used bright orange 1970 VW Karmann Ghia Convertible. We drove it in winter, and it began to rust, so it was sold.

“In 1996, when we could have purchased a beautiful Jaguar XKE, we decided to get another 1970 Convertible Karmann Ghia instead, because that was our car when we were young,” Steve continued.

“We had both cars on display at the Woodward Dream Cruise this year; however, my absolute favorite place to drive (cruise) with both cars, surprisingly, is just everywhere people routinely go on daily errands. People who do not know us at all, and who would normally not say anything to us, come up to ask about the cars, in parking lots, etc., and strike up conversations about our classic car. That is truly the fun of driving a sporty classic car in the summer!”

A Raffle Win

Donna and Sheldon Klein live in Birmingham and have two daughters. Donna doesn’t have a photo of her “cool” car, but she does have a “cool” story to tell. “I don’t have my special car anymore, but it changed my life,” she said.

“I was 17 in 1973, in the Chicago suburbs, doing my college planning. I was proud and delighted to have been admitted to my dream school, Kalamazoo College.

“My parents were thrilled for me. However, they got serious and did the math. They were shocked to see how much more expensive Kalamazoo College was versus a public university. They sat me down with their budget and told me they couldn’t afford it,” she added.

“I thought my life was over … until a phone call the next week. I had won the grand prize from a 50-cent raffle ticket! A brand-new car, one of those ancient, full-size station wagons, a gas guzzler, to say the least.

“My parents were now open to negotiation,” she continued. “I proposed that we sell it for the approximate $4,600 market price, which would cover a full year of tuition and room and board. They agreed. I started K College in Fall 1974, met my husband, Sheldon, there. I graduated in 1978 and ended up here in Detroit.”

It seems that Donna’s old-school, basic, large station wagon was indeed a special car.

A Family Affair

Scott and Debra Silver live in Beverly Hills and have three children, Randall, Eric and Sarah, and will soon have four grandchildren. A silver 2022 Corvette convertible with the performance package calls their garage its home, but this ’Vette is a family affair.

How Scott obtained this Corvette is an interesting story. “I picked it up with my son Eric at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green,” he said. “My friend Brian Baker was on his first day as director of collections and education at the museum, and he handed me the keys to my new car. My son Eric and I drove the car back to Detroit after an all-too-brief stop on the Bourbon Trail.”

Scott took his Corvette and family members to the Dream Cruise, but his “favorite cruise is with my wife, Debbie, going to Dairy Deluxe on Woodward and 14 Mile Road. The car is special in all the memories of events I have participated in with family and friends and all the new ones to be made.”

A Black Pearl

Ari and Julie Katz and daughters, Sadie and Libby, live in West Bloomfield with their 1978 Datsun 280Z “Black Pearl.” This is a rare one. To determine if Americans would buy black sports cars, Nissan produced about 1,200 Black Pearl 280Zs, which were only sold in the U.S.

But this particular Datsun 280Z is a special one for Ari.

“My father, Steve Katz, purchased the ‘Z’ new in June 1978 from Leo Adler Datsun in Farmington Hills,” he said. “My parents met later that year — a setup between mutual friends. My dad was extremely protective of his car, but when he met my mom, Joanne, he immediately asked her if she wanted to drive it … their friends knew she was ‘the one.’

“Growing up, the car was like another member of the family — always there, in the

garage,” Ari continued. “My dad taught me how to wash it and care for it, and even how to drive a manual transmission. When my dad passed of ALS in 2003, I took over the ‘Z’ and continued to maintain it in the same condition as he left it. Now I get to share the same passion for the car with my kids.

“I love driving the ‘Z’ on curvy tree-lined roads, especially in the fall when the trees are in full color, causing the leaves on the ground to rustle behind the car,” he said.

Grandpa’s Cars

Nikki Baron doesn’t own a specialty car, but she wrote to us about her grandfather. “My grandfather, Donald Baron, owns three Corvettes and an Allard [a hand-made English car], but the Corvettes are special to our family. He has a ’64, a ’69, and a 2000 (maybe 2002, I can’t remember). The ’69 was his first car and he has owned it since 1970. For a long time, it was the car he drove every day, even driving my grandmother to the hospital in it just before she gave birth to my dad!

“Every summer growing up, we would get to take rides in his Corvette and have a yearly picture with my grandpa taken in front of one of his Corvettes,” she said. “He has driven his first one all over for car parades, including the Dream Cruise in 2019.”

Corvette Fan

Robert and Andrea Stoler have two daughters, Elizabeth and Lindsay, one grandchild and a brand-new baby — a 2023 Corvette. Apparently, they did not want their 2017 Corvette to feel lonely in the garage.

How did the love affairs with the iconic Chevrolet Corvette began? “When I was going to Wayne State back in the late-1960s, I worked for Oldsmobile and would deliver new cars all day long,” Steve said. “I would drive 442’s, Toronados and other Oldsmobiles. I really had a cool job. By the time I was ready to get my first car, it was a Corvette.

“I have always loved cars,” he added. “I fondly remember that one Sunday my parents took me to the General Motors Building on West Grand Boulevard when I was 13 years old, and I sat in a new Corvette. It has been a love affair with Corvettes ever since.”

Stoler’s ’Vettes are unique. “My 2017 Admiral blue Corvette convertible has both the ZO6 and Z07 package,” he said. “This is a racecar. My 2023 Corvette is Ceramic Matrix Grey and has the front lift, which lifts the front of the car when going up and down driveways so you don’t scrape the front end of the car.

“I drive my cars to various car shows during the summer, and I was at the Woodward Dream Cruise this year. I also started collecting memorabilia when I was 18 years old.” (For a glimpse of some of Robert’s collection, see the sidebar on his auto museum garage.)

An Old Camaro

James and Stacey Silver live in Troy with their son and daughter, Jordan and Sloane Silver. They have a “1969 Camaro Convertible with factory air!”

This is a special car for James because “this is what I bought after closing my first big real estate deal. I was 22 years old, so I have owned the car for over two decades. Not much has changed with my Camaro since I bought it. I have tried to leave it as original as possible.

“My favorite place to cruise with my Camaro is Woodward Avenue, especially at night, during the week leading up to the Woodward Dream Cruise,” he added.

The Ultimate Garage

There are garages. Then, there are garages that transcend mere shelter for one’s family vehicles, along with bicycles, lawn mowers, and/or snow blowers. In this respect, Robert Stoler’s garage might be classified as a mini-automotive museum. Instead of brooms or grass trimmers, the walls of his garage are filled with auto memorabilia such as road signs, antique license plates and signs for automobile services and products. There is also an antique gas pump among his auto treasures. Oh, and just to put something else in his garage, Stoler also has two Chevrolet Corvettes.

Antique Panel Truck

Rachel Monahan wrote to us about an antique panel truck restoration project that is itself an act of love. “My grandfather is Milt Weinger. My husband, Tim, and I tracked down my great-grandfather’s grocery van. It is a 1950 Chevy Panel Van that my grandfather, who is now 96, used to drive for deliveries for his father Bill’s grocery store when he was younger.” (See the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History for 1940s advertisements for Bill Weinger’s Fine Food Shoppe on Seven Mile Road).

“We are working to restore the van back to how it looked in the 1950s,” she continued. “Grandfather was so happy to see it again! However, he was upset that it no longer had the family name on it. We promised we would repaint it in the original color with the same writing that it once had for ‘Weinger’s.’”

The most intriguing part of this saga is how Rachel and Tim played sleuths like Sherlock Holmes to track down the van. Rachel tells the story: “The abandoned van was found in a field and ended up in the hands of a man in Indiana. This man sent my grandfather a letter about the van a few decades ago.

“When my husband and I heard about this a few years ago, we worked to track this guy down, hoping that he still had the van,” she continued. “We kept in touch over the years hoping that, one day, he would sell it to us. He ended up selling it to someone else forgetting that we wanted it. We were able to contact the new owner, and he sold it to us. It was so exciting bringing it home, back into the family.”

We at the JN hope that Rachel and Tim will send us a photo of the final restoration of grandfather’s panel van.

Car culture is alive and well in Detroit’s Jewish community. The JN would like to thank everyone for sharing their car stories with us.

Details:

The North American International Auto Show takes place Sept. 17-25. This will be the first-ever, indoor/outdoor Detroit Auto Show. Visit https://naias.com/ for details and tickets. You can also enter a Sweepstakes to win a Corvette, Hellcat or Bronco.