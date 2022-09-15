This practicing Jewish player on the U-M football team fasts on Yom Kippur, keeps kosher on Passover, and has a passion for strength and conditioning.

Mica Gelb is starting his fourth season on the University of Michigan football team.

He didn’t play much in his first three years and probably won’t play much this year, but the 6-foot-5, 288-pound senior offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., has a unique role on the team.

“I’ve been the only practicing Jewish player on the team in my four years at U-M,” he said.

In that role, Gelb has talked with several teammates who had never met a Jew, answered tons of questions about Jewish practices and culture, and corrected stereotypes.

He doesn’t participate in the team’s pre-game prayer, although he is close by.

He keeps kosher during Passover and fasts during Yom Kippur.

“When my teammates ask why I’m struggling at practice during Yom Kippur, I tell them I haven’t eaten or drank anything for hours,” he said.

Off the field, the 21-year-old wears a Star of David around his neck.

His teammates — especially his buddies on the offensive line — respect him.

When he was a freshman, the offensive linemen’s annual Halloween party was transformed into a second bar mitzvah party for Gelb, with his permission of course.

“I wore one of my bar mitzvah party shirts I borrowed from my father, I recited the Shema, everyone wore a kippah, and the guys dressed as rabbis,” he said. “I was fine with that.”

Gelb’s mother, Detroit native Betsy Shapiro, said she’s proud of the way her son has conducted himself as one of the few practicing Jewish football players at a Power 5 school.

She feels he’s increased his Jewish identity since he went to U-M. She has nicknamed him the Michigan Maccabi.

Like her son, Shapiro was an outstanding athlete in high school and college.

She played tennis at Bloomfield Hills Andover High School before graduating in 1978, and she played tennis at U-M before graduating in 1982.

Her experiences playing tennis at U-M during that era created what she calls a thrilling and ironic dichotomy watching her son play football for the Wolverines.

“As a female athlete at U-M during that time, I hated the football program,” she said. “(Football coach) Bo Schembechler didn’t support women’s sports, and neither did (Athletic Director) Don Canham.

“The football program got all the resources and all the attention, and as women athletes, we were resentful.”

Fun in Michigan

Gelb seemed destined to go to U-M, and not just because his mother and two older sisters are U-M graduates.

The seed was planted long ago in the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula.

When he was little, he enjoyed spending time at Camp Michigania, a place for U-M Alumni Association members and their families on Walloon Lake.

But Gelb struggled academically when he came to U-M.

Looking back, he doesn’t feel his public school education in Washington, D.C., prepared him for the rigors of the college classroom even though he graduated high school with a 3.8 grade-point average.

“I had a 1.9 GPA in my first semester at U-M and became academically ineligible to play football. I blame it on my bad study habits and minimum effort,” he said.

U-M coach Jim Harbaugh met with Gelb and gave him an ultimatum: get all A’s and B’s in the next semester, or he was off the team.

With his back to the classroom wall, Gelb responded. He got all A’s and B’s in the next semester, and he hasn’t had a grade lower than C+ since then.

His current GPA is 2.998. His goal is to raise that number to more than 3.0, and he’s on track to graduate this coming spring.

One of Gelb’s second semester classes was pre-calculus. He did 16 practice finals getting ready for the actual final and he got an A on the test.

His Role on the Team

Gelb’s main job on the U-M football team is to practice hard against the guys who do play and prepare them for games as part of the scout team.

It isn’t an easy job.

He goes up against big, athletic guys at practice like Mazzi Smith, a 6-3, 337-pound defensive lineman from Grand Rapids.

Before this season, Gelb had played in only one U-M game. He got in on four snaps at right guard last season at home vs. Northern Illinois.

“That moment was surreal because I was facing guys I didn’t know, guys I wouldn’t be joking around with after the game,” he said. “I lived out a dream.”

Playing football for U-M wasn’t on Gelb’s wish list until a few years ago.

He didn’t start playing football until he was a junior in high school and had grown too big to pursue baseball, his first sports love.

He was a catcher, first baseman and third baseman.

“I was about 6-2, 275 when I was a junior in high school. I sent bombs flying when I batted,” he said. “But I wasn’t fast enough to be a big-time baseball player.”

Gelb didn’t have any college football offers after he graduated from high school, so he attended football camps put on by colleges.

Harbaugh liked what he saw from Gelb at the U-M camp and invited Gelb to join the Wolverines as a preferred walk-on, a status Gelb maintains today.

“I grew up wanting to play for the Michigan baseball team. I couldn’t do that, but I was very happy to join the football team,” Gelb said.

Gelb has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining after this season. He doesn’t plan to use them at the moment, but the option is there.

If he does continue his U-M football career, Gelb could set a most unusual and unofficial team record.

He’s worn four jersey numbers during his four years at U-M.

He was No. 62 in his first two years, No. 55 as a junior and now he’s No. 50 as a senior.

Why the numerical revolving door?

“Guys came in and wanted those numbers, and I was fine with that,” he said.

Looking to the Future

Gelb’s career goal is to be a strength and conditioning coach. To help him on that path, he was an intern this summer in the U-M football team’s strength and conditioning program.

“Mica did an exceptional job,” said Ben Herbert, director of strength and conditioning for the U-M football team.

“We demand a high level of commitment and attention to detail from our staff members, and Mica demonstrated both. I’ve seen that on a daily basis from him as a player. I hold him in the highest regard,” Herbert said.

“Each of our staff members must receive instruction, embrace instruction, and execute what needs to be done with their God-given ability day in and day out, seven days a week. Mica did that.”

Unlike his sisters, who attended private high schools, Gelb opted to attend a public high school.

Despite the resultant academic struggles when he got to U-M, he said it was a great decision.

“Going to that public high school made me who I am today,” he said. “I made friends with kids who had to fight for everything they got in their lives, and I gained a lot of respect for them. They didn’t have anyone holding their hands.”

Amos Gelb, Mica’s father, has seen how his son has benefitted from attending that high school.

“While his high school education may not have been the best, Mica definitely grew socially during that time,” Amos Gelb said. “He bonded with other students you wouldn’t expect he’d be friends with.”

Mica Gelb attended Woodrow Wilson High School, which opened in 1935 and was renamed Jackson-Reed High School this year in honor of Edna Burke Jackson, the school’s first African American teacher, and former principal Vincent Reed.

The high school is part of the District of Columbia Public Schools system and is in the Tenleytown neighborhood of D.C. Its enrollment in the 2020-21 school year was 1,951.

Hard-Working Family

Education and work are important in Mica Gelb’s family.

Betsy Shapiro is in her 30th year as a deputy director in the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice. She graduated from the Georgetown Law School in 1986.

Amos Gelb, an Emmy Award-winning senior producer at CNN from 1987-2000, is the founder and director of the Washington Media Institute, which provides college students with an intensive media boot camp to help them bridge the gap between graduation and the workplace.

He also is the publisher of D.C. Witness and Baltimore Witness, not-for-profit websites that strive to bring transparency and accountability to each city’s criminal justice system.

He graduated in 1986 from Harvard University, where he was a member of the college’s successful rowing team.

Mica Gelb’s sisters are Noa, 26, and Eliya, 23.

Noa just earned a master’s degree at the University of Edinburgh (Scotland) and plans to continue her acting career.

Eliya wants to be an athletic trainer. She was an intern in the U-M football team’s athletic training department last season — she and her brother were both on the field at the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — and now she’s a graduate assistant athletic trainer with the Baylor University softball team in Texas while pursuing a master’s degree.