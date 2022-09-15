Catch these Jewish artists at two of the last art fairs this season.

As the outdoor art fair season dwindles down, two more events hold on to the summer season of creative talent. Each fair features selections by an artist who moved on from working with metal.

While Steve Solomon shows a series of framed composite photo images made with transfer techniques Sept. 17-18 at the Common Ground Birmingham Street Art Fair held around Shain Park, Rebecca Silverman offers innovative glassware Sept. 23-25 at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair at Nine Mile and Woodward.

Proceeds of the Common Ground events, in its 48th year, benefit the organization that offers 24-hour services to Oakland County individuals and families in crisis with the goal of bringing hope to some 80,000 people annually.

“My work is two-dimensional art framed and suitable for placement on walls,” said Solomon, who will be among 150 juried artists chosen for the fair to extend the range of work into various media. “My work is very bright and colorful. I show a lot of flowers and birds.”

Solomon, who has been a saxophone player and flutist appearing with bands, is new to his current techniques. He developed them during pandemic confinement after years of assisting his wife, Ivy, a jewelry artist whose diverse pieces have been featured in various outdoor art festivals over many summers.

A metalsmith who still has clients, Solomon was trained at the Western Iowa Tech Community College.

“My wife developed a complicated and unique jewelry technique,” he said. “I went to the shows with her and started casting some of the sterling silver pieces. I then started doing her photography, which is how I wound up doing what I’m doing now.”

Solomon, who had his bar mitzvah at the former Congregation B’nai David in Southfield, was accepted into five earlier shows this year, and he has three more shows to go before the end of the year.

“Artistry brings joy to my life,” said Solomon, who grew up in Southfield and lived in California during the 1970s. “It’s a compulsion to do it, and there’s variety in doing it. I love to make things, and I love to fix things.”

Beautiful Glassware

Rebecca Silverman, a glassmaker who specializes in actual glassware, will be among the 100 artists and 30 local authors at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair. This will be her first year at the event, where she also will have other kinds of containers and decorative pieces.

“This will be the first show I do with only glass,” Silverman said. “I wire wrap (making jewelry and objects with the use of wire cording), but I haven’t been doing that in the past couple of years.

“The first time I ever saw glass blowing was on a fifth-grade trip to Greenfield Village. I remember being really fascinated. I didn’t have another exposure to glass until I was about 19 and in college at Michigan State University. I got a job in a local shop where they sold glass, and I got so interested.”

Silverman learned skills while working at Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, where she continues to work. Although she earned a degree in elementary education, she only taught for a short time and moved into glass.

“Artistry brings joy to my life,” said Silverman, who also uses equipment at House Cat Glass in Ferndale to form her fair displays. “It’s my happiness. It’s fun for me to work on glass. I go to work excited because it’s an extreme passion. I feel lucky that I have that.”

Silverman, who participates in programs at the Lamplighters Preschool in Royal Oak sponsored by the Chabad organization and attended by her son, will make Jewish objects on special orders. She has made kiddish cups and ritual washing cups for holiday events.

“I have a line of starry night-inspired glassware, which is blue like Van Gogh’s painting of a starry night,” she said. “I think that, at least in the glass community, is something that I’m kind of recognized for.”