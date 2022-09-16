These donations will go toward providing services to the people JARC serves, including those in 24-hour group homes, and to help fund home improvement projects, events and activities for people JARC serves in the community.

A trivia night fundraiser was held Aug. 2 for the nonprofit organization JARC, which serves adults with developmental disabilities in the Metro Detroit area. The event was held at Dog & Pony Show Brewing in Oak Park and was attended by more than 50 people.

Patrons had time to mingle, visit a food truck and order drinks before the trivia game began. Ten teams competed to win a 30-question game of general trivia questions, including a few questions regarding JARC. The team “The Hills Have Eyes” took first place, with each member receiving a beer and JARC shirt for the win.

The event raised more than $1,500 for JARC through registration costs, additional donations and $1 per beer purchased, generously donated by Dog & Pony Show Brewing. These donations will go toward providing services to the people JARC serves, including those in 24-hour group homes, and to help fund home improvement projects, events and activities for people JARC serves in the community.

Courtesy of JARC