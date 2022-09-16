Progress on the Lahser Road Mikvah and Bais Chabad’s Mallor Walder Community Mikvah continues.

Construction is progressing on two much-anticipated mikvahs — one in West Bloomfield and one in Southfield. The new Mallor Walder Community Mikvah at the Tugman Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield is expected to be completed within a few months. According to Rabbi Schneur Silberberg, outreach director of Bais Chabad, most major construction, including installation of the ritual immersion pools, is complete. Installation of extensive tile and appliances are the main components yet to be done. The 2,500-square-foot

mikvah will include designated separate spaces for women, men and dishes that need to be purified. This new mikvah will be triple the size of the previous ritual bath. Major funding came from the Walder Foundation and Mikvah USA, a nonprofit organization that supports construction of mikvahs.

The Lahser Road Mikvah board and building committee conducted a successful Friends and Family Fundraising Campaign during the summer and also received a grant from Mikvah USA.

Previous donations have been used to purchase the mikvah site, prepare the grounds and cover architectural design for the project. The new mikvah, at 1,400 square feet, will include an immersion pool for dishes and cookware to purify them before use.

Additional philanthropic funds are being sought in part to cover possible cost increases above the original projections. (Construction costs throughout the U.S. have risen considerably in recent months.) In addition, Mikvah USA has requested some design changes. These revisions, along with construction bidding and the city permit process, are likely to take a few months.

Observant women in this community previously used a mikvah located at the Farber Hebrew Day School, which was administered by Young Israel of Southfield. However, that building was demolished for the construction of a new Farber School facility.

Cherie Levi, president of the all-women mikvah board and chair of its building committee, hopes that construction will begin this fall at the site located at 11 Mile and Bell roads in Southfield.