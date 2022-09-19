Inspired by the Holocaust, this film teaches viewers how to find gratitude.

Gratitude comes in many forms. It can be as simple as saying “thank you,” or as deep as appreciating each moment of one’s life.

In director Louie Schwartz-berg’s latest documentary out Sept. 16, Gratitude Revealed, the idea of gratitude and what it truly means is examined from different lifestyles and perspectives.

Schwartzberg, the director behind the cult-hit documentary Fantastic Fungi and the Netflix series Moving Art, specializes in high-end, time-lapse cinematography that defines his unique filmmaking style. Gratitude Revealed has that same gorgeous, sweeping view throughout.

As the child of a Holocaust survivor, Schwartzberg learned gratitude from a young age. His mother survived six years in Auschwitz and relocated to America after the end of the war.

In the film, Schwartzberg explains that his mother was grateful with very little. Above all else, she found gratitude in those that meant most to her: her husband and children.

The lessons of the Holocaust stayed with Schwartzberg throughout his career. It’s an understanding that has shaped his outlook and approach to life, allowing him to find meaning in all corners of the world — a viewpoint that’s exemplified in this masterpiece of a documentary.

With stunning cinematography, compelling subjects and philosophical conversations, Gratitude Revealed interviews characters from all walks of life and all corners of the world about what gratitude means. It wrestles with important questions, such as what are we able to control in our happiness and, above all, how do we turn happiness into a skill that we can continue to build?

Gratitude Revealed also examines the idea of happiness being a “handle” for how humans physiologically experience an emotion. Full of essential life lessons, the 82-minute documentary explores the science, mystery and pursuit of building and creating gratitude.

Yet, its most important lesson is a simple one: People don’t have to simply be grateful. Instead, each person is gratitude themselves — exemplifying the idea that gratitude exists within.

From thought leaders to everyday individuals, Gratitude Revealed highlights different perspectives on the topic. Featured interviews include Norman Lear, Deepak Chopra, Jack Kornfield and more. Still, it’s perhaps the interviews with regular people from all walks of life that show how powerful gratitude can be and how it can alleviate feelings of disconnection.

Filmed in a series of 15 shorts, Gratitude Revealed shares how people live happier, healthier and more productive lives by practicing gratitude. It teaches viewers how to find simple entry points to practice gratitude daily and what people can do to live more grateful lives.

Still, it’s the values learned from memories passed down about the Holocaust that ring loudly for Jewish viewers. Introduced at the beginning of the film, Schwartzberg shares how one of history’s most difficult and tragic moments inspired generations of gratitude in both survivors and their descendants.

It’s an understanding everyone can take away from the film — that life, in all forms, is truly precious.