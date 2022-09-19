“And ever since then, that’s what I do when I blow shofar. Hearing the shofar blown right at you is different from hearing it as it reverberates to one side or the other.”

When we hear it, the cry of the shofar can feel electrifying, inspiring, plaintive, challenging — or all of those at the same time. The person who sounds the shofar, the Ba’al Tokeia, has learned to produce those evocative cries from a simple, unimproved animal horn. We asked a few how they came to learn this skill.

Learning from Dad

Ben Jacobovitz, who has often sounded the shofar at the Fleischman Residence in West Bloomfield, said, “Unfortunately, my learning was boring. My Dad said many years ago the basic principles, and when I needed to learn, I practiced. Then I was not doing as well as I wanted and went and got pointers from him, which turned out to be very helpful.”

Which did not seem boring at all. I replied to Ben, “Or, to put it differently, you learned from your father. I would like to recast that as the most inspiring possible answer to the question.

“I also love his teaching technique: He gave you the basic principles, and then let you experiment with what you could do after you knew the basic principles. He did not micromanage or criticize your struggles. When you went back to him for further coaching, he offered it freely. What a profound model for teaching!

“He let you discover as much as you could on your own. When you asked for help, he provided effective coaching. He helped you teach yourself, the most powerful way to learn anything.

“You got more than one beautiful lesson from your father when you learned how to blow the shofar.”

Former Trumpet Player

Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg (who served as spiritual leader at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy for 28 years) recalled how he learned:

“I was a trumpet player as a kid and through high school. When I was in rabbinical school, and shofar was part of the curriculum, I took to it naturally.

“When I was studying in Jerusalem, I tried out every shofar in every shop that offered them, looking for the ones with the most satisfying tones. I bought every kind of shofar that I could, Moroccan, Yemenite, Ashkenazic, Kudu, every type I could. Eventually I amassed a collection of some 20 shofarot.

“I loved teaching shofar,” he added, “demonstrating the different horns, the different sounds, the different aspects of the sound of the shofar.

“Once, when I was in Cochin, in India, I visited the shul there. That was not near Rosh Hashanah. It was in January or February. I went to shul for services. The Shamas, when he found out I was a rabbi, asked me to come back after services had ended, and gave me a long tour of every part of the shul, long after his workday was done.

“He was also the Ba’al Tokeia so he showed me the shofar, a long kudu horn. He demonstrated how he blew it. As he made each sound, he would sweep the shofar from right to left.

“I said, ‘I never saw that before. Why do you do that?’

“He said, ‘I don’t know.’

“Afterwards, I thought, ‘For a split second, every single person in the Kahal (congregation) gets a direct hit, right down the end of the horn.’

“And ever since then, that’s what I do when I blow shofar. Hearing the shofar blown right at you is different from hearing it as it reverberates to one side or the other.”

A “Natural”

Steven Fine, executive director at Congregation B’nai Moshe, told us how he came to sound the shofar at that congregation:

“Growing up, I was what I refer to as a ‘shul rat’ as I liked to hang out in shul. Following my father’s term as synagogue president and mine as USY chapter president, we became janitors of our synagogue, Livonia Jewish Congregation (which became Beit Kodesh before joining B’nai Moshe). Isn’t that a normal progression?

“One day while I was cleaning in the sanctuary, I picked up Rabbi Martin Gordon’s shofar to see if I could blow it. I’m guessing I was 14 at the time. Lo and behold, I got a strong sound out of it. My father came into the sanctuary as he wondered who was blowing the shofar. He said, ‘Let me try’ and proceeded to make a sound like a dying animal. I blew it again and had a near perfect tekiyah, shevarim, teruah. Of course, I had to try a tekiyah gedolah. I was surprised that I could go on and on for over 30 seconds. I guess you could say I was a natural.

“When I was 17, Rabbi Gordon was no longer affiliated with the synagogue, and they were looking for a shofar blower. My father volunteered me as I had gotten pretty good over the last few years of just randomly picking it up and blowing. I was the shofar blower until I joined B’nai Moshe after getting married.

“I came to B’nai Moshe in 1986. In 1987, at age 25, I auditioned in front of Cantor Louis Klein to be Sexton Shalom Ralph’s back up for shofar blowing at B’nai Moshe. Mr. Ralph had been blowing shofar for B’nai Moshe since 1949. He was now 77 and, against his family’s wishes, he was determined to continue to blow shofar.

“When the shofar service began, I sat on the bimah next to Cantor Klein as Mr. Ralph chanted the prayers before the shofar blowing service. Rabbi Stanley Rosenbaum called out the first ‘tekiyah’ and Mr. Ralph couldn’t get a good sound. He tried again and again. No one was rooting for him more than I was as no one wants to be the one who follows a legend. Finally, Cantor Klein said, ‘Go. You need to blow shofar.’

“I reluctantly walked to the shulchan (table) and Mr. Ralph just shook his head and whispered, ‘I can’t do it’” and began to slowly walk away. I grabbed his hand and said, ‘You are going to stand right here with me. I need your strength.’

“While my lung capacity has grown smaller and my shofar has grown larger over the years, each year when I stand before the congregation to blow shofar I think of Mr. Ralph. I indeed followed a legend.”