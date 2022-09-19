“Its mission is to provide those living in underserved and under-resourced communities with access to a high-quality education and training programs that will allow its students to obtain in-demand careers, achieve economic self-sufficiency and become contributing members of their communities,” she added.

ORT America celebrated its centennial with a Rub-a-Dub fundraiser at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Aug. 25. The event brought together more than 500 attendees and raised more than $1 million for the first time in the event’s history. In addition to celebrating its centennial, ORT America honored Brian Hermelin with the Hermelin ORT Legacy Award in recognition of his commitment to ORT and devoted service to the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser for more than 20 years.

Nicole Miller, regional director of ORT America, provided context of the mission and impact of the organization. “ORT America is the largest fundraising arm of the global World ORT network, founded in 1880. World ORT is one of the largest non-governmental education organizations in the world. World ORT has schools and training programs in more than 30 countries on five continents,” she said.

“Its mission is to provide those living in underserved and under-resourced communities with access to a high-quality education and training programs that will allow its students to obtain in-demand careers, achieve economic self-sufficiency and become contributing members of their communities,” she added.

Attendee Jason Brooks reflected on his family’s commitment to ORT. “My family and I have been fortunate enough to travel to Israel and see firsthand the impact that ORT is making with their schools and youth villages. That experience has made attending Rub-a-Dub and supporting ORT’s mission much more meaningful.” Attendee Deenie Zonder said, “Besides supporting ORT and its mission for 50 years or so — ‘giving back’ is in my DNA. Whether it’s to Jewish, national or international organizations that make the world a better place, I am there to help make a difference — small as that may be!”

In accepting the Hermelin ORT Legacy Award, Brian Hermelin shared the impactful lesson he learned from his late father, philanthropist David Hermelin. “Do good and have fun!” Brian said he continues to apply this ethos to every day of his life. Miller added, “The Rub-a-Dub fundraiser is ORT Michigan’s largest fundraiser of the year (actually the largest ORT America event in the country). We have not held the event since 2019, so we are so thrilled to be gathering in person again, while honoring Brian Hermelin for his achievements and leadership, and to celebrate ORT America’s Centennial.

“It’s only fitting that while ORT America is celebrating its 100th anniversary, that a second-generation Hermelin is being honored, as the Hermelin family has been a part of ORT America 50 of its 100 years,” she added.