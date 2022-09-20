Director of Bloomfield Hills Public Schools shares a few tips to get the best sound.

Alan Posner of Metro Detroit says growing up it was always a tradition in his family on Rosh Hashanah to see who could do the longest Tekiah Gedolah.

The Posner family tradition continues, and now the director of bands at Bloomfield Hills Public Schools is sharing some of the lessons he’s learned over the years on blowing a shofar.

“I can remember my grandfather, my mom’s dad, blowing the shofar around the house and teaching me to do it by buzzing my lips, like an elephant sound,” Posner explained.

With lessons from his grandfather and professional training in trumpet and trombone, Posner can hold a Tekiah Gedolah note for just under a minute.

“My primary instrument is saxophone, which creates sound a different way through a reed vibrating. The shofar is a buzz-lipped aerophone instrument.”

Posner says he didn’t go to shofar school or take any shofar seminars, but he uses what he knows from brass instruments and translates it to blowing a shofar.

So, the big question is, how does he do it?

Shofar-Blowing Techniques

Posner says it all starts with buzzing your lips, making an elephant sound with your mouth.

“What most people do when they get a shofar, they just try to blow into it, which basically makes no sound,” Posner says.

“When you buzz your lips and then put your lips to the mouth opening of the shofar, you will hear the vibrating sound.”

While you buzz your lips, Posner says you also have to pay attention to your breathing.

“Get rid of your dead air first by breathing out. Then take a deep breath in without raising your shoulders,” Posner says.

“When you’re breathing normally, you’re using about 10% of your lungs. When you blow a shofar, you’ll want to use a lot more of your lungs.”

One way to know if you’re filling your lungs with air is to put your hand on your back, Posner explains.

“Then when you take a deep breath and fill your lungs, you’ll feel your back expand.”

If you want to change the pitch of the shofar, Posner says it may depend on the size of the shofar you’re using.

“When using a larger shofar, you can change the pitch and use what’s called the overtone series to isolate the different sounds. There are basically three pitches you can get, one of those is a pedal tone, a low tone that’s typically hard to get.”

When changing the pitch, Posner says you’ll have to bring your lips further apart, making more of a horse sound with your mouth. Then, if you bring your lips closer together and tighten them up, you’ll get a typical sound.

“Then, if I bring my lips in further and tighten up and put tension on my stomach, I’ll get a higher pitch.”

While Posner doesn’t perform shofar calls at Temple Beth El, you can sometimes find him and his wife, Michelle, performing music during Shabbat.

Watch Alan Posner share his shofar skills at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ev1ETlZaoNM.