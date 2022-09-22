In Song of Songs, we read, “As the apple is rare and unique among the trees of the forest, so is my beloved [Israel] amongst the maidens [nations] of the world.”

Apples are a Rosh Hashanah food with symbolic meaning, known as simanim, that we dip in honey to usher in a sweet new year. Keep the sweetness going with this easy and delicious dessert you can serve to your holiday guests.

Apple Vanilla Crisp with Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

Filling:

3 pounds Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks.

1 Tbsp. apple brandy (optional)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

Topping:

¾ cup flour

½ cup raw oats, instant or other

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 cup caramel sauce (homemade or ice cream topping as a drizzle on top)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Toss all the filling ingredients together in a large bowl and spread in an 8-cup or slightly larger attractive baking dish (this is the dish you will use to serve the crisp — I like to use a soufflé dish). Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

2. While the apples are baking, combine the flour, oats, sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl and stir well. Drizzle in the butter and stir in. Sprinkle the topping over the hot apples and bake, uncovered for 25 minutes or more. Heat the caramel sauce slightly and drizzle it over the crisp. Serve the crisp warm or at room temperature. If you’d like to serve the crisp in individual dishes, spoon it carefully into dessert bowls or large wine glasses and drizzle the caramel sauce over. Makes 8-10 servings.