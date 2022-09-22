Sgt. Hadar Saad, Officer Nick West, Officer Steve Syoen, Sunny Cohen, Assistant Chief John Piggott, Chief Jeff King and Rabbi David Fein-1
“We are showing that we are not going to forget the lives lost, nor will we forget the contribution that first responders have made, and continue to make, to keep our families and us safe.”

In recognition of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, students from Hillel Day School honored Farmington Hills Police and Fire Department members, Hillel’s Security team and parents as part of nationwide ceremonies organized by Jewish National Fund-USA.

The middle school students were addressed by Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King, who highlighted the immense sacrifices made by emergency services professionals and the ongoing need to recognize their contributions while also noting the ultimate sacrifice made by hundreds of first responders 21 years ago on 9/11.

“My colleagues and I are blessed with the ability to protect [our community] on a daily basis,” King said. “It is our calling, and we feel honored to serve, whether we are police, fire or EMS responders. One of our first responder community’s biggest responsibilities is to remember those who have fallen in the past, including on 9/11. Every year, we do that and, as the events of that day worsened, it was the first responders who never flinched, never rested and showed up for work every day, even with the fears they had for their families and communities.”

Jewish National Fund-USA professional Sunny Cohen joined with students to present a plaque to the first responders in attendance. The plaque acknowledged the immense impact made by first responders while highlighting the organization’s unique 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem, Israel.

Eighth-grader Daniel Shapiro, who attended the ceremony, shared how the gathering provided an important forum for remembering the tragic events of 9/11. “For me, today felt like a time to be serious,” Shapiro said. “We are showing that we are not going to forget the lives lost, nor will we forget the contribution that first responders have made, and continue to make, to keep our families and us safe.”

