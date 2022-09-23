Tishrei’s energy empowers us to find the perfect balance for who we are now. The Gimel of the year 5783 empowers us to start off on the right foot. Blessings for your best foot forward into 5783!

Chodesh Tishrei is the first month of the new Jewish Year. By the Hebrew letters signifying the “date from Creation”, the “Peh” (פ) decade, which began on Rosh HaShanah 5780/2019, has now reached Taf Shin Peh Gimel. Rosh HaShanah 5783 inaugurates a “Gimel” year. The shape of the letter Gimel resembles a person running (ג); our Sages tell us the Gimel is a picture of a person running to do good deeds. Gimel empowers us to start off 5783 on the right foot.

The Tikkun of Chodesh Tishrei is intimate partnership. The Mazal of Libra / Moznayim, the scales, remind us power imbalances create injustice. Venus / Noga, the planetary ruler of Tishrei and Libra, trines Pluto on Rosh HaShanah. Power shared is power multiplied. Venus enters Libra September 29, opposing retrograde Jupiter / Tzedek in Aries on October 1, Parshat Vayelach. Wise and gracious diplomacy diffuses tensions and triumphs over dynamically opposed points of view. The Full Moon in Aries on Erev Sukkot reminds us that great relationships require great courage.

Mercury / Kochav stations direct October 2, re-entering Libra October 10, Sukkot. Words of criticism turn to words of appreciation and praise. The Sun and Venus trine Mars / Ma’adim on Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, bestowing energetic, joyful, uplifting energy on communal celebrations. The Sun and Venus conjunct one another, and Mercury trines Saturn / Shabbtai Shabbos Beresheit, before Sun and Mercury enter Scorpio October 23, and Saturn stations direct. The events of the last few years have given us all a new appreciation of ourselves as individuals in relationship to community. Tishrei’s energy empowers us to find the perfect balance for who we are now. The Gimel of the year 5783 empowers us to start off on the right foot. Blessings for your best foot forward into 5783!

ARIES / TALEH

Mature self-awareness is empowered September 28 at the trine of Mars / Ma’adim to Saturn / Shabbtai. Your heart is completely open at the Full Moon in Aries October 9, Erev Sukkot. You’re so ready to welcome the Ushpizin of Chesed! Mars squares Neptune / Rahav October 12, during the Ushpizin of Tiferet; time to balance truth with beauty. You’ll have tremendous energy and stamina at the trine of the Sun to Mars October 17 / Shemini Atzeret; add pleasure when Venus / Noga trines Mars October 18 / Simchat Torah, and you’ve got potential perfection. Don’t waste it!

TAURUS / SHOR

Venus / Noga, the planetary ruler of Chodesh Tishrei, enters her home Cardinal Air sign of Libra on September 29, but not before making a powerful Earth trine to Pluto September 26. This strengthens your Venus-ruled, Fixed Earth self for the opposition to Jupiter / Tzedek October 1 and Chiron October 10. Doggedly pursue the source of perceived hostility. Ask for wisdom and it shall be given when Venus trines Saturn / Shabbtai October 14 during the Ushpizin of Hod. Joyful intimate union sparks spiritual and emotional connectivity when Venus trines Mars / Ma’adim October 18 / Simchat Torah.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Huge potential for transcendent High Holy Days this year, as Planetary ruler Mercury / Kochav, retrograde in Virgo, conjuncts Venus / Noga September 26, Rosh HaShanah Day 1, and Mercury retrograde trines Pluto September 26, Rosh HaShanah Day 2. Your words have power, and your prayers have potency, the humbler the presentation the greater the impact. Mercury stations direct October 2, and trines Pluto October 6. Will the power play go in a different direction? Mercury enters Libra October 10, the Ushpizin of Gevurah, and opposes Jupiter / Tzedek October 12, Ushpizin Tiferet. Make amends if you’ve been too severe.

CANCER / SARTAN

The New Moon in Libra on Erev Rosh HaShanah sets the table for a new level of consciousness with your concepts of “home” and “family”. Fairness is seated with Equity, while hierarchical restrictions are uninvited from the gathering. Your tolerance for tensions within relationships has been strengthened by the confirmation of your ideals. First Quarter Moon in Capricorn October 2 opens doors to intimacy. The Full Moon in Aries October 9, Erev Sukkot, reflects your luminosity in the public eye. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer October 17, Shemini Atzeret, brings the payoff you’ve been working for all year.

LEO / ARYEH

The Sun’s opposition to retrograde Jupiter / Tzedek September 26, Rosh HaShanah, illuminates where you’ve judged yourself too harshly; in the realm of your relationship to the communities with which you resonate. Healing comes by seeing yourself as others see you October 7 with the Sun opposite Chiron. Powerful joy permeates at the Sun’s trine to Mars / Ma’adim October 17, Shemini Atzeret; sharing power is the secret to great leadership when the Sun squares Pluto October 19. The Sun conjuncts Venus / Noga October 22, Shabbat Beresheit, before entering Scorpio October 23. You embody powerful charisma with flair!

VIRGO / BETULAH

Planetary ruler Mercury / Kochav, retrograde in Virgo, conjuncts Venus September 26, Rosh HaShanah Day 1, and trines Pluto September 26, Rosh HaShanah Day 2. You may deeply examine, sift, analyze, and choose to either keep or discard any and all habits, thoughts, customs, traditions, or tangential material objects which hold ever-diminishing value. Mercury stations direct October 2, and trines Pluto October 6. You’ve gained the power to break unwanted habits. Mercury enters Libra October 10 and opposes retrograde Jupiter / Tzedek October 12; superlatives are not your friend and the desire to be diplomatic must never outweigh accuracy.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

The New Moon in Libra Erev Rosh HaShanah with Venus / Noga trine Pluto creates powerfully transformative spiritual conditions. Judge everyone with grace and fairness when Venus enters Libra September 29. You’d rather avoid conflict when Venus opposes retrograde Jupiter / Tzedek October 1; but unresolved issues create opportunities for misunderstandings and hurt October 10 at the opposition of Venus and Chiron. Your “adulting” skills shine when Venus trines Saturn / Shabbtai October 14. Simchat Torah is joyful and energetic with Venus trine Mars / Ma’adim October 18. Venus enters Scorpio October 23, renewing commitment to deeply held values.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Recharge and gain strength this month! Venus / Noga in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn September 26 which confirms an earthy, grounded, powerfully practical, and positive love. Mercury / Kochav trines Pluto twice: once retrograde on September 27 and again direct on October 6. You are dynamic, persuasive, impressive, and potent, ready for Pluto to station direct October 8, Shabbat Ha’azinu. The Sun and Venus both square Pluto October 19-20 before both entering Scorpio October 23, reminding you in a most dramatic fashion that your tremendous desire for the deepest intimacy can never be fulfilled by shallow, superficial encounters.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Planetary ruler Jupiter / Tzedek in retrograde Aries, and Mars / Ma’adim in solar opposite Gemini make you impatient, easily bored, and torn between nostalgia for the good old days and a desire for something completely different. The Sun opposite Jupiter on Rosh HaShanah has you questioning the meaning of life more than usual. Your place in this world, your legacy, and the best use of your prodigious energy dominate your thoughts when Venus / Noga opposites Jupiter October 1, Shabbat Vayelach. Diplomacy takes a back seat to the unvarnished truth when Mercury / Kochav opposes Jupiter October 13.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Mars / Ma’adim trines planetary ruler Saturn / Shabbtai September 28, the Fast of Gedaliah, generating tremendous energy, focus, and stamina. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn October 2 welcomes new ideas. You’re not a natural showoff but the spotlight is on you when Venus / Noga trines Saturn October 14, so put your best face forward. Your communications are structured for maximum impact when Mercury trine Saturn October 22, Shabbat Beresheit; Saturn stations direct in Aquarius October 23 for the last time on his way to Pisces in March 2023. Use this time to confirm your values and ideals.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Connective intimacy is the energy you deeply crave during Chodesh Tishrei. Your intensity and drive are high when Mars / Ma’adim trines traditional planetary ruler Saturn / Shabbtai September 28. If you are in the market for a partnership, now is the time to proceed. Venus / Noga trines Saturn October 14 during the Ushpizin of Hod. Allowing your glorious and unique self to shine attracts the right people. Mercury / Kochav trines Saturn October 22, Shabbat Beresheit, and Saturn in Aquarius stations direct October 23 after a lengthy retrograde period. You’re truly prepared for a fresh new start!

PISCES / DAGIM

With both classical and modern planetary rulers Jupiter / Tzedek and Neptune / Rahav retrograde during Chodesh Tishrei, the double fish of Pisces needs to swim in every direction at once. The Sun opposes Jupiter September 26, Rosh HaShanah; Ego vs. The King enthroned. Don’t waste energy on unworthy ideals or transitory situations when Venus / Noga opposes Jupiter October 1, Shabbat Vayelach. Mars / Ma’adim in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, and Mercury in Libra opposites Jupiter October 12. Ensure your facts are 1000% reliable and verifiable before volunteering to die on a garbage dump disguised as a hill!