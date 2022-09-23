The party lasted until after the sun went down as concert goers walked away with custom Federation concert swag.

On Tuesday, July 19, almost 200 Detroit Gen Xers gathered at Federation’s Affinities Remix outdoor concert event at M1 Concourse. It was a hot and gorgeous evening as the crowd danced to live music from Your Generation, snacked on carnival food, refreshed with boozy slushies and visited with friends, old and new.

The event was chaired by Federation leaders Marc and Marla Shefman, Mikki and Josh Rubin, and Jenn and Adam Fishkind. The party lasted until after the sun went down as concert goers walked away with custom Federation concert swag. Everyone had a blast and enjoyed celebrating an amazing Michigan summer evening together.

Visit myjewishdetroit.org for upcoming events and news.