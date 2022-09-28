“This trip was especially meaningful since it was the first program of this sort that Beth Ahm has had since the beginning of COVID.”

A small group of congregants from Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield recently returned from a trip for to visit a kosher winery at Niagara on the Lake in Ontario.

“We took a lovely tour of the winery and sampled a variety of the Tzafona wines before each choosing one to enjoy with dinner,” said Renee Fein, program and engagement coordinator at the synagogue. “The kosher dinner was catered from Toronto with delicious food including a leek dip that we could not get enough of.”

During the evening, the group went to the Shaw Festival in downtown Niagara on the Lake to enjoy the comedy The Importance of Being Earnest.

“This trip was especially meaningful since it was the first program of this sort that Beth Ahm has had since the beginning of COVID,” Fein said. “It was a great way to have a group of people, some who knew each other well prior to the trip and others who did not, to meet and grow close through time spent together traveling on the bus, enjoying a fabulous meal together at a kosher winery and visiting in small groups at and around Niagara Falls. Each of the participants requested that we have another trip together soon.”

Participant Janet Pont, who has been working at Beth Ahm for decades, said, “This overnight trip was a unique experience I had never seen before. I felt we should share it with the community.”