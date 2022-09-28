Shirah Fish of the Lunch Box shares how she prepares her body for Yom Kippur fast.

Water, water, water, a lot of water,” said Shirah Fish of the Lunch Box. Shirah expresses the importance of hydration during the Yom Kippur fast day.

“I think most of us are walking around dehydrated and we don’t even realize it. Then, when you add fasting you know it’s going to take out a lot from you.”

JN contributing writer Rochel Burstyn wrote about Shirah back in August where she explained how she prepares about 100 lunches every week for busy families in Oak Park, Southfield and Huntington Woods.

“People forget to take care of themselves. Moms are busy with their kids all day and lunch is the first thing they forget,” Shirah said.

With Yom Kippur approaching, Shirah says you should start changing your diet leading up to the holiday.

“Before the fast, I make sure I’m drinking a lot of water, eating fruits and veggies that have a high-water content.”

Shirah learned about what types of fruits and veggies she should eat ahead of a fast when she was in Israel years ago, and she continues to use these practices today before a fast day.

“It can even be grapes, watermelon, cucumbers, or celery, anything with a high-water content. It’s important to have balanced and nutritious meals leading up to Yom Kippur to help your body fill up with carbohydrates and protein.”

Some of those foods include vegetables, salads, quinoa, brown rice, grilled chicken, salmon, or vegetable protein like tofu, tempeh or beans.

“Then decreasing the caffeine, especially for people who have that coffee addiction,” Shirah added.

Shirah says one way to give yourself a good timeline is during Rosh Hashanah.

“Right after Rosh Hashanah, you can use those 10 days to get your body ready. I usually try to change my diet more than a day before the fast. The sooner you can start and build up those nutrients, your body can handle a fast day a lot easier.”

Before the day of the Yom Kippur fast, Shirah says her family will eat grapes, watermelon and soup for dinner.

“I usually serve a nice veggie soup to help give us a lot of hydration and nutrients at the same time.”

Shirah says the No. 1 thing to do to help your body ahead of the Yom Kippur fast is to stay hydrated and to drink a lot of water.

To learn more about the Lunch Box you can follow on Instagram @thekosherlunchbox or on Facebook. For the weekly menu or more information, call, text or WhatsApp Shirah at (248) 607-4549.