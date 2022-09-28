Three musicians featured on new version of “Walk on By.”

In the Milford home of Dan Yessian, there is a Steinway baby grand piano that once was an important element in the home of composer and performer Burt Bacharach.

Yessian has long been a fan of the vast array of Bacharach music and is glad to work at the same instrument he bought in 2005. When sitting at that piano and trying out melody ideas, Yessian feels inspired to compose music for an international array of clients using the firm he started in 1971.

The Yessian Music staff, now moving on to more management by his sons, develops sound designs and advertisements for Fortune 500 companies around the world. The team has reached from working for the Ford Motor Company to creating songs for Disney theme parks.

As Yessian is adding his talents to entertainment initiatives, a recent major project has been the composing of a symphony, “An Armenian Trilogy,” to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Armenian genocide in 1915. That became the subject of a film.

His latest project is with the help of two people he has worked with for many years — Jewish musician Ohad Wilner and singer Maurissa Rose, who has participated in fundraising programs for Jewish-based organizations.

While Yessian plays saxophone, Wilner plays guitar and has arranged background music available through computer websites.

The newest production, accessible on YouTube and following a month’s work, presents a new version of the Bacharach song “Walk on By” with jazz and rock rhythms giving a new approach to the way the song ultimately sounds as performed by Rose.

This project provides an example of the stories behind the various presenters available — for free — through YouTube.

“We exercised some liberty about the arrangement because it’s not what Burt had done initially with singer Dionne Warwick,” Yessian said. “We went to a different place with it somewhere in the midsection of the song.

“We wanted only to bring about more of a dramatization of a feeling of lost love with somebody who was pining for somebody wanting to reject that feeling.”

The lyrics are by Hal David, and the Bachrach-David team represents Jewish heritage.

“Dan has put me in a position that allows me to collaborate with talent that I never could have fathomed,” said Wilner, whose family is from Israel, whose mother teaches at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills and who speaks Hebrew at home. “I enjoy collaboration and find that the combination of multiple perspectives makes for interesting music.

“Regarding motivation behind doing the song ‘Walk on By,’ my inspiration comes from the process of interacting with talented people, finding the right keys and tempos, assembling a palette of sounds that evoke emotions and moods and creating something special for a unique and special talent that is shown by Maurissa.”

Wilner also appreciates the opportunity to work directly with Yessian. He believes their compatibility comes from shared experiences between their two cultures.

“When I got into the business, during the 1960s and 1970s, Burt Bacharach was so popular that I adopted a lot of his phrasings and rhythms,” Yessian said. “People would say this sounds a little like Burt Bacharach, and I was so pleased to hear that because he’s what I would consider a musical hero.”

It is Yessian’s understanding that the Bacharach piano he now owns is the piano on which Bacharach wrote songs like “This Guy’s in Love with You” and “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.”

“We recorded this song in the studios of Yessian Music in Farmington Hills,” Yessian said. “We have numerous studios including ones in New York, Los Angeles and Hamburg. Ohad and I spend a lot of our time in the Farmington Hills studio, so we relegated this to our home office.”

Rose, who has been part of commercials for Chevrolet and General Mills, explains that her participation in electronic and pop music can be heard by Googling her name. She is featured in a song coming out this fall by a Scandinavian group, Royksopp.

“Dan is planning on visiting more of the Burt Bacharach catalog,” Rose said. “Our next project is the song ‘Say a Little Prayer.’”