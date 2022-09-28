Parshat Vayelech: Deuteronomy 31:1-30; Isaiah 55:6-56:8.

The Torah is like life, full of contradictions.

Moses begins by stepping out to make his big announcement. It is his birthday; he is 120, and he makes himself sound very old and decrepit but that seems impossible.

As Rashi points out, we are told that Moses was full of vigor until his death. Still, there is a lingering sense that this hale and hearty old fellow is announcing his infirmity.

The next contradiction is more troublesome. “Don’t worry,” Moses tells Joshua; “you will enter the land and God will be with you. Keep your chin up because you are going to bring this people to the land. God is walking in front of you. He will be with you; He won’t let you go or leave you.” (31:7-8).

God, on the other hand, is planning the exact opposite. The people will stray to other gods, and God will be furious. “The people leave Me and break My contract and I will leave them and hide My face from them” (31:16-17).

Ah, but the contradictions are the warp and woof of the Torah tapestry. The people are holy, but sinful. They act like slaves, but they merit the theophany at Sinai. They eagerly accept God’s commandments, yet they go after other gods.

They want to hear Moses because hearing from God directly is too much, but they challenge Moses’ leadership. They cry in slavery; they complain in freedom.

What is wrong with them? We can cope with complexity, even unpredictability; but this complete inconsistency just makes no sense.

Among all these contradictions, what is our future, our present, our past? We are ashamed that we have strayed, oppressed buy the fearful conviction that we will stray again. Yet we are buoyed by the hope that we may repent and be forgiven. These feelings seem mutually contradictory, but the contradictions are part of our religious outlook. God, Who has seen us break our side of the contract and sees us repeating our error in the future, has already given us the antidote for our desperate malady. The Divine presence will hide from us, playing a peek-a-boo game that reassures us even as it leaves us trembling in fear of abandonment.

Vayelech. “And he went/will go.” Our future is in our past. As you will have come to shul this Shabbat, be sure to come again next week and hear the song that Moses taught to keep God with us then, now and forever.

Joe Lewis was a teacher in Congregation Beth Shalom’s religious school. This article originally appeared in the JN on Sept. 25, 1998.