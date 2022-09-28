Meet Aliyah Lofman, a Frankel Jewish Academy student who shares her knowledge with students in need.

Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) nominated Aliyah Lofman, 16, of West Bloomfield as Volunteer of the Week for her active role as a leader in school activities and passion for community service.

“Aliyah Lofman, a senior at Frankel Jewish Academy, is an excellent student, the leader of the FJA Zionist club and National Honor Society, and a member of the Girls Varsity Tennis Team,” said Rabbi Elliot Pachter, FJA’s rabbinic advisor.

“Aliyah’s unique community service is spent at Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG), where she provides academic tutoring to young students.”

Volunteering is a big part of Aliyah’s life. She says she actively began volunteering throughout the community when she attended Hillel Day School.

“Hillel gave me the spark to begin volunteering,” Aliyah explained.

“They also opened my eyes to all these other organizations that I would have never been familiar with like JARC and the DBG.”

Even after Aliyah graduated from Hillel, she continued to volunteer with DBG on a regular basis. The Downtown Boxing Gym is a youth program that provides free academic and athletic programs to students from ages 8 to 18, with continuing mentorship and support through age 25.

“Their motto is ‘books before boxing.’ So, I go and I tutor the middle schoolers there,” she said.

Aliyah says she loves being able to give back and share her knowledge and make an impact in people’s lives. She says she’ll never forget one of the seventh graders she tutored.

“I would tutor her every time I would go because it was kind of difficult for her to get along with the other tutors,” Aliyah said.

“For some reason, we had this connection. Whenever she would see me, she would light up and give me a hug. Eventually she graduated middle school and headed off to high school. I wasn’t working with her anymore, but I would still see her. Every time I went, she would always greet me, and I could see that I made a difference in her life.”

Aliyah feels it’s important to give back and share her knowledge when she can.

“I feel I am very privileged and have these opportunities that not everybody has. So, I think in whatever ways we can we help and give back to those in need is important. And when you make that difference, it makes you feel good every time.”

Aliyah says she’s thankful for her support system at school, DBG and her parents for taking her to Detroit to volunteer.

“It’s almost 40 minutes away. So, they would drive me every time I would go, and my mom would also volunteer with me sometimes.”

Every time Aliyah goes to the Downtown Boxing Gym, she feels more motivated to educate herself and do better in school.

Aliyah encourages others to get involved with programs like DBG and plans to continue her volunteer work with organizations throughout the community even after she graduates from high school and spends a gap year in Israel.

To learn more about the Downtown Boxing Gym and how you can volunteer head to dbgdetroit.org/volunteer.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.